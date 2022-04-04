Madonna's Latest Video Has Left Fans Wondering if She is Okay

Touted as the Queen of Pop, Madonna has never failed to turn heads, be it her music, her opinions, or her fashion. The 63-year-old singer has been considered one of the most influential personalities in pop culture.

Recently, one of her videos, like every other content that the star produces, managed to attract attention but for all the wrong reasons. Sharing a 13-second clip on her TikTok account, Madonna threw the fans into a frenzy and left them in a state of worry for her. In the video, Madonna, wearing a see-through black top and adorned with a bunch of silver jewellery, leans closer to the camera.

With a blank face all along, the only element of her face that moved was her lips which seemed bloated. As the camera gets closer and closer to her face to a point where her face is covering the entire screen, she pops a peck towards the camera and then heads back to the position she started with. In the background, the remix version of her very popular track ‘Frozen’ is playing. The song became one of the most trending songs on social media and complemented myriad content by users on the platform.

Originally shared on TikTok, the video crossed barriers and appeared on other social media platforms as well, including Twitter, and garnered varied reactions from people. The video, after making a mark on TikTok, accumulated more than 7.5 lakh views on Twitter alone. This video is captioned, “Madonna is out of her mind.”

Take a look:

Madonna is out of her mind pic.twitter.com/ejO4dNUVDA— wilder (@wilderpatriot) April 3, 2022

The spooky video led to concern among her fans who expressed worry about the pop star.

One wondered, “What is going on with her eyes?"

What is going on with her eyes? 😳— Debbie (@lhpanthermom) April 3, 2022

Here’s one user who could not even recognise it was Madonna.

Christ I didn’t know it was Madonna 🤣— Celena Vongole (@NinaC45) April 4, 2022

Far-fetched but to some user, she looked like she just made a transaction with the Devil.

Tell me you sold your soul to the devil without telling me you sold your soul to the devil— meta bull (@OckJengelz) April 3, 2022

“Tell me that’s not Madonna, please!" commented one user.

Tell me that's not Madonna, please . . . ! 🤦— Bonnie Boy (@BonnieB18103125) April 4, 2022

Madonna has been active on social media. Last year, she openly talked about her being an ardent follower of #FreeTheNipple movement and lashed out on Instagram for deleting her post, in which a few pictures had her nipples exposed.

