Madonna's Post Gets Censored on Instagram for Sharing Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory

Pop star Madonna’s post on Instagram supporting a coronavirus conspiracy theory has been cesnored allegedly for sharing false information. She shared a video about fake cure for Covid-19 that had previously been supported by US President Donald Trump.

In the post, Macontroversial Texas- based doctor Stella Immanuel her “hero”, according to the Independent. Immanuel has been know to have made an array of bizarre claims, including the one that says that 'sex demons' cause endometriosis. She has also frequently made homophobic and anti-transgender statements, protested the legalisation of gay marriage and abortion on her YouTube page.

“This woman is my hero. Thank you Stella Immanuel,” Madonna wrote in the Instagram post. Madonna's post appeared blurred with a warning “False Information.” “Reviewed by independent fact-checkers.” the message from Instagram continued. When users click the button “See Why,” they were shown a list of falsehoods in Madonna’s post.

The fact-checkers said there is no cure for Covid-19 yet, contrary to Madonna's post and that the drug hydroxychloroquine is not a cure.

Earlier, Madonna had made controversial claim that the cornavirus infection was a 'great equaliser'.

Stella Immnauel's claim also led to President Trump's Twitter handle being suspended last week over 'misleading information' after he shared her video and called it a 'must watch'.