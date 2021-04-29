Madras HC Judge Seeks Counselling to Understand Homosexuality Before LGBTQ Verdict

A Madras High Court Judge recently fixed an appointment with a psychologist to better understand homosexuality and same-sex relationships before passing a verdict on a matter regarding a lesbian couple. The incident occurred in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday when the court was delivering its verdict in a case pertaining to the two Madurai-based women. Following the consultation with the psychologist, the judge ordered authorities to cancel the First Information Report (FIR) for a missing persons’ case filed by the parents of both women.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Justice N Anand Venkatesh sought a “psycho-education" session with Chennai-based psychologist Vidhya Dinakaran to gain a better understanding and insight about homosexual orientation and relationship dynamics. Admitting that he was not “woke" enough, Justice Venkatesh said that the judgement in this matter must come from his heart, not his head. He added that he sought the educative session with Dinakaran because he felt that “such a session with a professional will help (him) understand same-sex relationships better and will pave way for (his) evolution". The judge further added that whatever verdict would follow the session would be sure to “fall out of his heart".

In its verdict, the Madras HC noted that the petitioners were not “confused" and were well aware of the relationship they had entered. The court also noted that the two women were not averse to their parents and indeed loved them a lot but feared being separated from each other through coercion. The court had previously ordered counselling for both sets of parents and daughter.

While the court noted that the parents’ concerns were borne out of fear of stigma, societal pressures and future security of their daughters, it said that as per the psychologist, a forced separation may cause immense trauma to the women.

While the matter ended amicably for the Tamil Nadu couple, queer couples across India continue to face stigma, discrimination and oppression due to the lack of laws to safeguard their rights as a couple. Despite the decriminalisation of Section 377 in 2019, LGBTQIA couples in India continue to face the uncertainty of jobs, forced separation by parents or relatives and no recognition in front of the law.

