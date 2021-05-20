Madurai Cop Turns Singer to Raise Awareness About Covid-19, Urges All to Vaccinate

Almost all states in India have been severely affected by the second wave of the novel coronavirus. In these circumstances, different states have imposed lockdowns and curfews as an attempt to curb the deadly virus. People since the beginning of pandemic last year have been constantly urged to stay home and step out only if extremely necessary. Many citizens and frontline workers have been doing all that they can in order to raise awareness about COVID-19.

In a latest video accessed by Indian Express, one can see that a Madurai police personnel is singing a song in the local language for raising awareness. Through this move, he has urged people to stay indoors as coronavirus is spreading like poison in the town. He also conveyed that bodies are piling up in crematoriums and so people should not unnecessarily step out and should also maintain hygiene at all times. The policeman, who is singing the song on a traffic signal, has been identified as Mathichiyam Bala. In conclusion of the video, he is seen persuading people to get vaccinated and take care of themselves by being at home.

The Tamil Nadu government has imposed a complete lockdown till May 24 so that the number of covid-19 cases in the state can be controlled. However, there have been multiple reports which have mentioned that people are not taking the lockdown seriously and are continuing to go about business as usual. The News Minute on May 17 reported that the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) on May 16, registered 3,028 cases for violation of lockdown guidelines. Apart from that the police also seized 3,252 vehicles that were caught flouting rules.

Meanwhile, Ma Subramanian, Health and Family Welfare Minister, Tamil Nadu Government informed that vaccination for all people between the age of 18 and 44 will begin from May 20. The minister also said that the state has allotted Rs 46 crore for procuring vaccines.

