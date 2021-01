Madurai Couple Prints QR Code on Wedding Invite for Guests to Transfer Gift Cash to Bank Account

No more searching for an envelope to keep the cash and presenting it to the bride or the bridegroom at a wedding.

Now one can just transfer money to their bank accounts using Google Pay or PhonePe.

In Madurai a family hit upon a simple idea of printing the QR code of Google Pay and PhonePe on the wedding invite so that those who had come for the wedding of their daughter and those who were not able to attend due to pandemic but would like to give their present were able to transfer money to the bank account of the bride.

"About 30 persons had used the facility and gave cash as their wedding present," T.J.Jeyanthi, mother of the bride told IANS.

Jeyanthi runs the Janani Beauty Parlour in Madurai.

"This is the first time such a thing has been attempted in our family," she added.

The wedding happened on Sunday and the invite has gone viral.

"I have been getting many calls on this. Similarly, my brother and others in the family have been getting lots of calls since Monday morning," Jeyanthi remarked.

From streaming a wedding or any function online technology is enabling several innovations.

Last month a newly wed couple delivered a wedding feast to the homes of their relatives and friends who had watched the wedding online.

Virtual weddings, with quirky elements, have become the trend now.

After Amy Simonson and Dan Stuglik’s wedding plans were disrupted amid the coronavirus outbreak, a packaging company donated more than 100 cardboard cutouts to pose as stand-ins for the family and friends who couldn’t attend the wedding because of Michigan’s stay-at-home order.

Menasha Packaging Co. in Coloma made cutouts to resemble guests tall and short, young and old, with long hair, short hair and ponytails.

Stuglik, a Coloma Township police officer, said he’ll forever be thankful to Menasha for helping him do something special for his fiancée.

“I wanted to do something (creative) so she wouldn’t walk down the aisle to an empty church,” he said. “That was a painful part, that her wedding was being stripped away from her, but Menasha helped bring a little back.”

