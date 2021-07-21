Madurai Vet Gives Up Bike To Provide Home To Squirrel Family

Meril Raj, a government veterinary doctor hailing from the Koodal Nagar area of ​​Madurai district, has set an example of love for animals by giving up his motorcycle that houses a squirrel family.

The doctor had parked his bike in front of his house. He had also noticed a squirrel making frequent trips to the back seat. Later, he realised that the squirrel lived in his bike along with three pups.

This put Meril in a fix as he would have to destroy the nest if he wanted to use the vehicle. He decided to give up his bike and found a replacement vehicle to do daily chores. His bike thus turned a safe and secure place for the squirrels.

He said, “As we show humanity among humans, we should show humanity towards animals and birds too. Initially, I saw a squirrel often going inside the back seat of my bike. When I attempted to open my bike’s seat later, I found a nest prepared for the yet-to-be-born squirrels inside. Since we understood that they felt secure inside the bike than anywhere else, we left it untouched and started feeding and raising the squirrel pups."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here