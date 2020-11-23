Magarmach or Chipkali? This South Indian Woman Struggling to Recall Hindi Word for Lizard Shows the Struggle is Real

A recent example of language dilemma is going viral on Twitter since the last week.

Dr Preet Hathi tweeted a screenshot of his WhatsApp chat last Thursday which shows how tough and funny it can be for south Indians to learn the terms in Hindi.

The chat showed Hathi's friend asking him the Hindi name for lizard. In response, Dr Hathi says, "Chipkali".

Hathi's friend then replies, "Thanks da." The person said that they kept thinking of Magarmach as they tried to recall the Hindi word for lizard. The person wanted to ask their maid to remove the lizard from their room and was at a loss of words when they couldn't find the Hindi name of the reptile.

Just south indian in north India problems!!! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0CWXAUxGzJ — Dr. Preet Hathi (@prthathi) November 19, 2020

The tweet has received over 7k likes as netizens react to the hilarious tweet. One user commented,

"What if he had told his maid, ‘Didi, kamre main se magarmach nikaal do (take out the crocodile from the room)’ Poor thing would have fainted!”

What if he had told his maid, “Didi, kamre main se magarmach nikaal do” Poor thing would have fainted! 😂 https://t.co/dmeerpRUJ5 — पारस ਰਿਸ਼ੀ (@parasrishi) November 21, 2020

"Haven't laughed so much in ages," said another user.

Haven't laughed so much in ages https://t.co/nBfCCGU2tC — Sumana Mukherjee (@SumanaMukherjee) November 20, 2020

A Bengali user presented another interesting scenario, "We Bengalis call catfish ‘magarmach’ in Bangla". She imagined what would be the horror of any North Indian when she tells them that she has made ‘magarmach’ for lunch.

We bengalis call catfish "magurmach" in Bangla. So imagine the horror of any North Indian when l tell them "aaj lunch mein hum 'magurmach' banaya." https://t.co/hdHrVDzBjQ — MayaB. (@ignisfatuus1110) November 20, 2020

Another user said that he did not have that problem, since he directly brought the lizard to his maid and asked her directly.

I didn't have that problem, I directly brought the lizard to my maid and asked her directly. 😂 https://t.co/nh2TutQF6G — Vejayanantham_tr (@VejayIFS) November 20, 2020

A South Indian user expressed what he thought the word 'chipkali’ means, "I used to think, Chipkali is some kind of a bird, which makes sound like ‘Chip! Chip! Kli! Kli!’. Or, a nick-name for a girl who keeps on talking continuously. And, Chipkala for boys. (Disclosure: I am a South Indian settled in Gujarat).”

I used to think, Chipkali is some kind of a bird, which makes sound like "Chip! Chip! Kli! Kli!. Or, a nick-name for a girl who keeps on talking continuously. And, Chipkala for boys. (Disclosure: I am a South Indian settled in Gujarat) https://t.co/SgZMWBqbHr — Jose Puliampatta (@JosePuliampatta) November 20, 2020

A fellow Doctor tweeted her own experience with South Indian resident doctors, as she said, "A lot of resident doctors that I worked with were South Indians and their year one was difficult trying to talk to patients in Hindi. Once this JR asked me what is refrigerator in Hindi."