Maggi Cooked in Coca Cola at This Street Shop is the Stuff of Nightmares

Just when the netizens were recovering from Mango Maggi, a new similar dish called Coca Cola Maggi has emerged. The viral video has been published on Facebook handle called @desifoodcrafts and shows a street vendor creating this very absurd amalgamation of Maggi and coke. These vendors do require a unique selling point (USP) to stand out and keep their sales afloat. However, in this process what suffers is the culinary sanity. In the video, the cook can be seen adding oil to a pan. Once well heated, he adds onion, green chilies, and tomatoes to it and stirs them until cooked. Now, instead of adding water, he pours Cola-Cola into the mix. As the last step, he adds Maggi into the pan and cooks them till the dish is ready. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather 2.1K views. “Atharva," wrote a person in the comment section. Multiple users have given a funny reaction to the video.

Meanwhile, recently, the clip of the Mango Maggi in the making was shared by a food vlogger page The Great Indian Foodie on Instagram.

In the video, a lady is standing in front of a wide pan. She starts cooking by putting butter, water, masala, and the noodle cakes atop the pan. Now comes the moment it all goes haywire. She opens a bottle of mango juice and pours it out on the pan. The noodle cakes simmer and get ready immersed in the mango juice. Once done, she serves the Maggi and garnishes it with mango fruit and mango juice on the sides.

Netizens found it difficult to accept the recipe. One user said, “Kindly add location so that someone can reach over and offer counselling.” Another user questioned people’s taste buds and asked, “Why are you guys making food like crazy?” Some users said that the recipe is a waste of beloved Maggi.

Of late, weird food combos have reached their zenith, from the Maggi amalgamations to Dosa being coupled with ice cream in (un)savory concoctions. So, would you like to try a plate of any of the above two recipes?

