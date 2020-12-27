Maggi Golgappa, Chocolate-laced Chicken, Nutella Biryani: Foods that Added to the Miseries of 2020

Combining various types of foods is something one should exercise caution about as the mixture might go against our digestive habits. However, there are always rebels who throw caution to the winds and experiment. The result is disgusting hybrid combinations, some of which are mentioned below.

Maggi Abominations

One of the most popular instant noodles in India is Maggi. It can be cooked under two minutes with flavoured taste enhancers that Indians have been swearing by since early 1980s. Now, the Swiss Noodle is being clubbed with the likes of Pani Puri, curd, chocolate, kheer, and even beer.

The results look nauseating and downright revolting.

My crush once said she loves Pani Puri & Maggi.Today i surprised her with morning breakfast. pic.twitter.com/yKEp8uHjWa — Bablo✨ (@NotYourGuy46) October 15, 2020

Maggi and curd is food for the soul ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RmNRVRvnfw — Rogi Badhityanath (@acnymph) November 16, 2020

Once again i will cook CHOCLATE MAGGIE today. pic.twitter.com/EslMi5akT8 — Ex. Dr. राहुल (झोला छाप) (@rahulpassi) June 18, 2020

First Maggi Pani Puri Then Maggi Kheer and Maggi with Curd and Now #BeerMaggi... Are you Normal ? pic.twitter.com/8ZJq1gat3E — Stay@happy (@RushmaR) December 26, 2020

Bourbon Biscuits with Bhindi (Okra)

We don’t know whether this has become a trend yet, but just the sight of cooked okra slices inside those bourbon biscuits was enough to send us to the nearest washbasin. Those chocolate sandwich biscuits have been an inseparable part of the lives of those who grew up in the ‘90s. This seems like a calculated assault on such sweetened memories.

Nutella Biryani

There is no doubt that Biryani is the most popular rice dish across India. As per a report from Swiggy, Biryani emerged as the most ordered dish in 2020. To see this delicious Mughlai dish be desecrated by a hazelnut and cocoa spread may bring tears to one’s eyes. Yet, it became a trend this year.

Will just leave this here. pic.twitter.com/j6BaLJEjcd — Mehreen Zahra-Malik (@mehreenzahra) September 29, 2020

Chicken Wings in Chocolate

Fried chicken wings are a favourite snack for non-vegetarians worldwide, while chicken curry is a staple at the dinner table in many Indian households on weekends. Chocolate is universally loved for the most part. Unfortunately, a large number of people decided to combine the two and fry them together. Perhaps it’s best not to comment.

White ppl come outside right now we need to throw hands for this. pic.twitter.com/NMOmGTyqH0 — Tega (@RTthehoodstar) September 3, 2020

Move over Col. Sanders. L.A. restaurant tries ChocoChicken, fried chicken coated in chocolate. #9NewsMornings pic.twitter.com/XtNoXt6Cjh — Jack Maher (@JackMaher9NEWS) June 24, 2014

There’s one final combination that will probably ruin your appetite for the day or night. Read on.

Ketchup with Watermelon

Again, we are not sure what to say about this particular combo, apart from the fact that it sounds unhealthy. 2021 can’t come soon enough.