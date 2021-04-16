buzz

Maggi Ladoo? Bizarre Food Recipe Has Left Desi Twitter with a Bad Taste
Maggi Ladoo? Bizarre Food Recipe Has Left Desi Twitter with a Bad Taste

The spicy version of the 'Maggi laddoo' is pakora style and served with sauce and chutney. And it has left Twitter with bad taste.

The pandemic has seen the birth of the most bizarre types of food recipes, and this time it’s Maggi. Maggi will always be the go-to food for most students and working people, staying on their own. There is no complication involved in cooking a plate of instant Maggi ready, even if one has no experience in the craft. It remains the simplest comfort food that is an emotion for most of us. Then why would you complicate it with your experiments? While it’s okay to try new things, you would not really support experimenting with a cult food item like Maggi. Agree? Well, if you are in agreement with us, this video experimenting with ‘Maggi laddoo’ might just freak you out, like it has many social media users.

The multiple Maggi laddoo recipes shared online come with a sweet and spicy variation. The sweet one is made with crushed jaggery, butter and cardamom powder heated in a pan after which raw crushed Maggi noodles are added. This mixture is then converted into laddoo balls.

The spicy version of the ‘Maggi laddoo’ is pakora style and served with sauce and chutney. It involves mixing boiled Maggi with chopped capsicum, cheese cube, breadcrumbs, red chilli powder, chilli flakes and oregano. The mixture is then rolled into flour and deep-fried like any other pakora.

Many social media users took to Twitter to share their freaked-out reaction to this ‘criminal’ experiment.

Almost all of them couldn’t believe what they saw.

With the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns across the country, a lot of us turned chefs and a new trend of experimental recipe video was started online. From ‘grape pizza’ to ‘popcorn salad’ to many other bizarre recipes were shared by users.

What do you think about such experimental food recipes and would you try this specific variation of our beloved comfort food?

first published:April 16, 2021, 13:44 IST