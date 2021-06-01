Maggi Oreo, Anyone? Woman's Bizarre Instagram Recipe Makes Internet Lose its Appetite

For many years now, social media has been continuously flooded with recipes — some heavenly, some quirky. Also, being at home during the pandemic has heightened our love for food and the need to experiment with ingredients. You will understand this even better if you are a regular on social media platforms. In that case, you will probably be familiar with almost all the videos featuring odd concoctions mixed up by people. In these clips, the most common category is Maggi being mixed with ingredients that have a completely different taste.

Recently, an Instagram user Chahat Anand shared a video on her Instagram fees where she followed a recipe that mixed Maggi with Oreo biscuits and ice cream. She also asked users to share this recipe with someone who can give it a try.

The video starts with Chahat breaking a packet of Maggi noodles in boiling water and then adding crushed Oreo to the warm noodles. She then proceeds to fold the Oreo in the Maggi and then tops it off with some chocolate ice cream. Her experimental recipe emerged to garner mixed reactions from social media, sparking off a debate between having Maggi the classic way or the different way.

Shared on May 13, the quirky recipe has received over 15,400 likes and tons of comments from people on Instagram. There were many who found the concept of mixing Maggi with Oreo biscuits questionable — going on to say in the comment section that it is completely unacceptable and injustice to Maggi.

Some expressed their wish to try out the recipe, stating that it doesn’t look bad. The majority, however, stuck to their preference of having Maggi the classic way. One user even said that after watching the clip, the taste of both Maggi and Oreo got ruined for him.

