Maggi Pani Puri Joins Bizarre Food Combo Trend, Foodies Call it 'Emotional Damage'

Undeniably, instant noodle Maggi is the go-to food for people of all age groups. The reason behind its popularity is not just the less time consumed in its preparations, but the versatility it holds against any other food product in the market is remarkable. Every Maggi-lover has a way of making the food special. While some enjoy putting their touch to create a new fusion dish, others do not like experimenting with its original taste. Similarly, pani puri is one of the most loved street foods in India, however, no one really saw Maggi finding its way to gol gappas as a filling. Yes, you heard that right.

We come across ample food experimenting videos online, which mostly leads to disastrous outcomes. But sadly Maggi-Pani Puri has become the reality, whose video has joined the trend, leaving the netizens feeling squeamish online. As soon as the video of this bizarre combination started making rounds on the internet, foodies on social media couldn’t stop themselves from expressing their cringe.

The video was shared by a Twitter user named Mohammed Futurewala, who while sharing the video on Wednesday wrote, “Dealing mid-week crisis with Maggi Pani Puri…Hope it helps you all too”. In the 11 second video, a person can be seen swapping the usual potato and chickpeas filling with instant noodles. This is not all. To finish it off, he also added the usual spicy mint water before serving the bizarre combination.

The clip has caught the attention of netizens, who were surely not happy with this unique recipe. While many slammed the person for sharing such content and threatened to report him, many jokingly said that they are willing to try this combination. There were a few who were confused as to why the dish was created in the first place and some were reminded of the Maggi Golgappa photo that went viral in 2020.

If you think that this is the most bizarre thing that you have come across, then you should know that earlier, some creative souls also tried giving a sweet twist to Maggi, when they came up with the recipes of Maggi Laddoos, Fanta and Kheer.

What are your views about these unique combinations?

