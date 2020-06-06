Maggi Pani Puri: This Lockdown Chef Just Ruined Two of Our Favourites With his Fusion Dish

The lockdown has turned a number of people into amateur chefs. Or should we say qurantine chefs? And while we are sure there are many culinary prodigies out there, cooking is still not an art that can be mastered by all.

One such Twitter user has managed to shock netizens by pairing something comparable only to chalk and cheese.

Twitter user Bunny recently took to the social media platform to share the recipe for 'Maggi Pani Puri' and we cannot be any less appalled. The image shared by Bunny shows a puffed up puri which has been stuffed with maggi.

Bunny also shared a short video as to how he created the Maggi Pani Puri. In the clip, the 'chef' can be seen spooning out piping hot maggi from a pot and putting it inside the pani puri, before doing a thumbs up.





But Twitter seemed to be in utter shock at the bizarre combination. One user even wrote, "I don't even know who you are but I don't like you," to which Bunny humorously replied, "I would like to apologize. Please know me first and then don’t like me".





Another Twitter user Atomnirbhar Meghnad wrote, "I'm offended. Twice!"





Another shared the image of fried banana bubble gum pizza with Bunny, alongside the caption, "This is for you cause you ruined phuchka for me".



