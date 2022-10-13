Maggi Thali is a Thing at a Mumbai Restaurant, Netizens Have Mixed Reactions

Maggi is not just a food, it is a feeling for many Indians as it brings back the nostalgia of childhood. Be it the time when a dollop of cold Maggi in the lunchbox would rejuvenate energy levels during school lunch break or the time you would fight your sibling for the last scoop of the instant noodles, over the years Maggi has become comfort food for many. Now, a food blogger on Instagram has shared an interesting reel that is sure to gain the attention of all Maggi lovers. Food blogger Dishali Kaushik has found a place in Mumbai that serves a platter full of instant noodles but what makes it more promising is the variety that one gets on a single plate.

In the video, Dishali flaunts her Maggi thali which has the popular instant noodles made in 7 different styles. The first bowl consists of Italiano Maggi made with olives and cheese, and the second variation is Chilli Garlic Maggi which has a spicy taste with garlic pieces added to it. The other types include Cheese Maggi, Harabari Maggi, Classic Maggi, Crispy Maggi, and the last one being Maggi Soup. All seven variations come in different bowls but are served on the same plate rendering Maggi lovers delighted. The food blogger who appeared to be happy with the delicious meal revealed that the Maggi Thali is served at a restaurant namely Messy Addaa in Matunga, Mumbai. Watch the video below:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it garnered massive traction from foodies. A user said, “I love how you find such gems!! Keep rocking,” another added, “This is heaven.” One more joined, “Mouth watering but the quantity doesn’t match with me.” A section of the internet said, “Simple Maggi is love.” Meanwhile, there were a few who did not like the idea of mixing Maggi with so many flavours. One netizen wrote, “I love Maggi but I don’t know why I’m hesitant over this idea. Too much of a good thing is a bad thing.” One more commented, “This was not appetizing.”

The reel has garnered over 42,000 likes on the photo-sharing application. What do you think about this Maggi platter?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here