1-MIN READ

Maggi with Makki ki Roti? Bizarre Food Combination during Lockdown Makes Netizens Cringe

Image credit: Twitter/ @rishav_sharma1

After idli chai and sweet Maggi in condensed milk, in another bizarre food combination, the Internet has come up with Maggi with makki ki roti!

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 5, 2020, 6:31 PM IST
A 21-day lockdown is a lot of time to kill and in this quarantine, the internet has given us countless interesting (read: bizarre) ideas to keep us busy. And some of perhaps the most bizarre such ideas have come from people's kitchens.

As much as this period has allowed many to cook and experiment with their culinary skills, some of these experiments can leave you cringing.

After idli chai, gulab jamun pav and sweetened Maggi in condensed milk, yet another bizarre food combination is blowing people's minds - Maggie with makki roti!

A Twitter user shared an image of a hand adding Maggi noodles on a piece of makki ki roti. The caption reads, “Makki ki roti with Maggi.”

As soon as the post was shared, netizens took to the comments' section to flood with with a wave of reactions, mostly unfavourable.


