Maggi You Cannot Eat: Hyper Realistic Art by Chennai Woman Has Left Netizens Impressed

After going viral for her hyper realistic painting of a steel tumbler full of filter coffee, Varuna Shreethar from Chennai has now posted a similar painting of a packet of India’s favourite noodles - Maggi. Netizens are again impressed by the 21-year-old’s ability to create paintings that look indistinguishable from photos. The artist has captured the familiar yellow packet down to the most minute details, including the print and design. Take a look at the painting:

“my old painting of maggi."

my old painting of maggi 🌻 pic.twitter.com/ugCqIXqbam— V (@VforVendakka_) April 30, 2022

Users were struck by her talent.

“You have to follow her."

You have to follow her. https://t.co/niWXZ0lW5g— Baby Llama (@gunducci) May 1, 2022

“This is amazing!"

“Amazing Painting."

“She’s so talented."

“Lol, this looks so real, I thought it was a troll post till the signature caught my eye."

Lol, this looks so real, I thought it was a troll post till the signature caught my eye https://t.co/SsRBlyWhiJ— Rahul Ravindran (@rsquare2011) April 30, 2022

The image of a cup of filter coffee shared on Twitter by the Chennai-based artist had left netizens stunned. It will almost make you believe that it is a real photo. Guess what? It is a beautifully done sketch and all you need to do is zoom several times just to be sure. “i painted filter coffee!" read the caption of the image. Since uploaded, the image has gathered over 51K likes. Leaving several people confused, the image has now gone viral on social media and is perfect for those who are craving coffee after a long day at work.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.