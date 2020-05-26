BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Magic of Twitter: How Social Media Helped Reunite 12-Year-Old Migrant Boy with His Parents

Magic of Twitter: How Social Media Helped Reunite 12-Year-Old Migrant Boy with His Parents

The boy lived in Delhi with his parents who went back to their hometown Bihar, leaving him behind with relatives with a promise to be back soon.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 11:53 AM IST
A 12-year-old migrant boy who had been stranded in a park in Dwarka all alone was finally reunited with his parents when Twitterati came forward to help the child.

IPS officer Arun Bothra shared the incredible story on Twitter and also wrote about the power of social media.

According to the thread, the boy lived in Delhi with his parents who went back to their hometown Bihar, leaving him behind with relatives with a promise to be back soon.

But that did not work out. The relatives allegedly threw the boy out. Alone and left to fend for himself, the boy moved into a park in Dwarka where he had been living since. He befriended a stray dog which kept him company.

Bothra wrote that it was a Twitter user named Sneha who tweeted his story first and tagged "India Cares", an organisation out to help people like this boy during the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Bothra mentions that there were trains between Patna and Delhi which could help reunite the boy with his parents, but the parents were in Samastipur. An IPS officer in Patna then helped the boy's parents reach Patna and India Cares arranged tickets for them to travel to Delhi.

On May 23, the boy's parents finally arrived at the park where their kid had been living and it was a happy reunion, to say the least.


