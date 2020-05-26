Magic of Twitter: How Social Media Helped Reunite 12-Year-Old Migrant Boy with His Parents

A 12-year-old migrant boy who had been stranded in a park in Dwarka all alone was finally reunited with his parents when Twitterati came forward to help the child.

IPS officer Arun Bothra shared the incredible story on Twitter and also wrote about the power of social media.

According to the thread, the boy lived in Delhi with his parents who went back to their hometown Bihar, leaving him behind with relatives with a promise to be back soon.

Magic of Twitter. A short story.



A migrant couple staying in Delhi left for their home in Bihar before the lockdown. They left their 12 years old child with a relative. But the family soon threw him out. With nowhere to go the child moved to a park in Dwarka and stayed there... pic.twitter.com/Gk1QxYb25I — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) May 23, 2020

But that did not work out. The relatives allegedly threw the boy out. Alone and left to fend for himself, the boy moved into a park in Dwarka where he had been living since. He befriended a stray dog which kept him company.

Bothra wrote that it was a Twitter user named Sneha who tweeted his story first and tagged "India Cares", an organisation out to help people like this boy during the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

A kid in Delhi needs to be reunited with parents in Samastipur. His parents left before lockdown and left kid with his https://t.co/Z8iylFMjmq disupte happend and kid is now living in park.His meals are managed by a friend but Streets are not safe. @indiacares_2020 @arunbothra — Sneha (@Sneha37891894) May 20, 2020

Bothra mentions that there were trains between Patna and Delhi which could help reunite the boy with his parents, but the parents were in Samastipur. An IPS officer in Patna then helped the boy's parents reach Patna and India Cares arranged tickets for them to travel to Delhi.

@Sanjay97odisha arranged for their travel to Patna. @indiacares_2020 arranged the tickets. The family reached Delhi today morning and met the child in the park.



Moral of the story: You may not have money or position to help people but tagging someone on Twitter is easy & free 😊 pic.twitter.com/IoHhcIrlWM — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) May 23, 2020

On May 23, the boy's parents finally arrived at the park where their kid had been living and it was a happy reunion, to say the least.