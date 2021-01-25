Magnificent Photos of Earth's Aurora Taken By ISS Show Awe-inspiring Views from Space

The International Space Station’s (ISS) certainly has an upper hand when it comes to sharing some of the most stunning pictures of our planet, given their unique vantage point. And they have done it again with their Instagram post shared on Sunday that captured a perfect union of city lights, natural auroras, and twinkling stars. In a series of four pictures, the ISS shared a glimpse into their view of the magical aurora or the northern lights when it is seen in a combination of city lights that come to life at night. The appearance of stars in the sky comes off as the cherry on top in the pictures.

Captioning the image, the ISS wrote that the space station's orbit went as high as 51.6 degrees above the equator that brought them this awe-inspiring view. The post has been appreciated by over 2,09,858 Instagram users who also shared their reactions on the breathtaking views.

One user wrote how the photographs are beautiful and they are also not flat, that debunks the conspiracy theory that claims that earth is flat. Another user wrote that pictures might compel some flat earthers to say that it is photoshopped.

Northern lights are visible from countries that are closer to the Arctic Circle or the North Pole. Hence if you wish to view this spectacular natural phenomenon then the best places are Alaska, Canada, Iceland, Greenland, Norway, Sweden and Finland. The Aurora Borealis and the Aurora Australis occur when charged electrons and protons in the earth's magnetic field collide with neutral atoms in the upper atmosphere.

In a recent Instagram post, the International Space Station also shared images of National Aerospace and Space Administration’s astronauts Michael Hopkins and Flight Engineer Victor Glover as they gear up to go on 6.5 hours long spacewalks on January 27 and February 1 2021. The two astronauts are part of NASA’s Expedition 64 and will be taking the spacewalk to upgrade science and communications gear on the ISS. According to the space agency, the duo will set up European science and communications hardware on the first spacewalk and configure battery gear and high definition cameras in their second.

The team of astronauts and researchers in Expedition 64 are studying how microgravity affects a human’s DNA and time perception as they spend more time living in space. According to NASA, radiation and weightlessness can impact the human DNA and lack of an up-down orientation and a day-night cycle may influence spatial and time perception in them.