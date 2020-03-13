Magnus the Therapy Dog is the Best Training Partner You Could Ask For

Are you looking for the inspiration to hit the gym or exercise, maybe you need Magnus the therapy dog. Or, some human trainer as second choice.

The doggo not only accompanies the person to the training routine, but also participates in push-ups. A 42-second video of Magnus training has been melting hearts online.

Posted on Instagram originally from Magnus’ personal account, the clip went viral after being shared on Twitter by Humor and Animals on March 9.

The video has garnered over 7.3 million views on Twitter and it seems netizens still can’t have enough.

While one rightly put that the certified therapy dog was a “pawsonal trainer”, another wrote, “I cannot express how much this made my morning”.

One Twitter user posted a picture elaborating on the trouble most go through while doing a little bit of exercise.

Many petitioned to have the dog, while others pointed out to the seriousness with which the duo was exercising.

couldn't ask for a better training partner

(magnusthetherapydog IG) pic.twitter.com/xGFa5Rit6M — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) March 9, 2020

One Twitter user seemed to be blown away by the fact that working out can actually be “enjoyable and wholesome”.

@alana_saavedra @michelle_maudet you mean working out can be...enjoyable and wholesome ? ? — Addie Williams (@_Just_Addie) March 9, 2020

To this, another agreed saying, “Wow I’ve been doing it wrong all this time”.

Magnus the therapy dog is also active on Facebook and TikTok. After all a dog’s gotta do what it’s gotta do.

