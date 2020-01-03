Take the pledge to vote

Magpie Imitating Fire Engine's Siren amid Australian Bushfires Has Left People Alarmed

While many people were intimidated by the birdie on social media, other called it a close call of destruction.

Trending Desk

January 3, 2020
Magpie Imitating Fire Engine's Siren amid Australian Bushfires Has Left People Alarmed
A clip from Australia has gone viral where a magpie, which is a species of birds, is imitating the sound of a fire ambulance siren.

Though, the video seems interesting, the reason behind this act is quite alarming. Australia is facing its most devastating bushfire crisis, which has already left at least 18 people dead. With rescue operation at its peak, fire ambulances make their way to the affected area to help the people, who are trapped. Seems, the bird has pick up the sound of the siren from there.

While many people were intimidated by the birdie on social media, other called it a close call of destruction.

A Twitter user wrote, sharing the video link, “A magpie in Australia mimicking the sound of a fire engine’s siren. A metaphor, a representation, call it what you will. The land down under is on fire and it’s very frightening”.

Comparing it to apocalypse, another said, “I don't think it is just mimicking. That is an insult to it's intelligence. It is communicating the dangers of climate change apocalypse we are facing in a language it sees we understand.”

