Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis' Wife Amruta Posts Friendship Day Message for Hubby on Twitter

The spirit of Friendship Day seems to have engulfed not just ordinary Indian teenagers but also politicians and their spouses. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife, actor and musician Amruta Fadnavis recently hared a warming post with her hubby to mark the special day.

"Don't walk in front of me - I may not follow! Don’t walk behind me - I may not lead! Just walk beside me & be my friend! Happy friendship day!" the actress wrote.

Along with the caption, she uploaded three images with Fadnavis.

Don’t walk in front of me - I may not follow ! Don’t walk behind me - I may not lead ! Just walk beside me & be my friend ! Happy friendship day ! #HappyFriendshipDay #FriendshipDay2019 #HappyFriendshipDay2019 #FriendshipDay pic.twitter.com/ouETW1KcbA — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) August 4, 2019

With the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra, Amruta recently told media that she would actively be campaigning for her husband and other BJP candidates by highlighting the good work the Fadnavis government had been doing in the state for the last five years.

The CM's wife was also recently in news for supporting actor Payal Rohatgi who had been blocked by Mumbai Police on Twitter after multiple complaints of online trolling, harassment and bullying from members of the film fraternity.

“A citizen expressing personal views (not intending to hurt religious sentiments) on social media should not be blocked by public entities or organisations," she wrote. Mumbai Police soon unblocked Rohatgi, who tweets under the name Payal Rohatgi and Team Ram Bhakts", and even apologised to her.

