Maharashtra Anganwadi Worker Rows 18km Daily to Tend to Pregnant Women, Newborns in Remote Villages

Not letting the lack of transport and connectivity to deter her resolve of helping the people in need, a 27-year-old anganwadi worker in Maharashtra rows 18 kms along the Narmada every day to look after tribal babies and pregnant women in Maharashtra. The people of the two hamlets, where the anganwadi worker works, could not come to her after the outbreak of Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown.

Anganwadi worker Relu Vasave borrowed a boat from a local fisherman so that she could visit the people of the two far flung villages of Aligat and Dadar since April. During this time, she ensured that 25 newborns and seven pregnant women were able to get proper medical care and nutrition.

Relu has to keep a check on weight, health, and growth of children under 6 years of age and expecting mothers as part of her work. However, the people of the tribal groups could not come to her during the lockdown time. To ensure that the people don't miss out on healthcare essentials, Relu took the matters in her own hands.

The anganwadi worker was quoted as saying by the media reports the fear of Covid-19 stopped these families from going out and travelling by boat to collect food. Relu takes the boat and sails by herself with food supplements, baby weighing machine, etc.

“It is not easy to row every day. My hands ache by the time I’m back home in the evening. But that doesn’t worry me. It’s important that the babies and the expecting mothers eat nutritious food. I will visit these hamlets till things improve on the Covid front,” she was quotes as saying by the MidDay.

She is winning praise from the people there and the word of her efforts has reached CM’s office with additional chief executive office of the Nandurbar zilla parishad personally praising her on the CM’s behalf.