GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Maharashtra CM's Wife Amruta Fadnavis Ignores Safety Warning on Cruise to Take Selfie, Gets Schooled

Amruta Fadnavis has found herself in a spot.

News18.com

Updated:October 22, 2018, 12:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Maharashtra CM's Wife Amruta Fadnavis Ignores Safety Warning on Cruise to Take Selfie, Gets Schooled
Image credits: ANI / Twitter
Loading...
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife, Amruta Fadnavis, courted controversy on Saturday after she was spotted sitting on the edge of India’s maiden domestic cruise ship, Angriya.

Noticing that she could be in possible danger, security personnel asked her to return to a safer spot. Unfazed by the warning, Fadnavis, who was seated beyond the security barricades aboard the Mumbai-Goa luxury cruise, turned around and snapped a selfie instead.

The act was caught on camera and later shared on social media by a news agency.




Miffed by this, several users took to microblogging site Twitter to express their displeasure.



















And why all the hullabaloo? Well, more than 250 people around the world have lost their lives due to attempting risky selfies; indeed, drowning is the leading cause of death in selfie-related accidents.



‘Angriya’ - the country’s first domestic luxury cruise liner, was inaugurated by Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at Victoria Docks.

Angriya has been named in the memory of Sarkhel Kanhoji Angre, India’s first naval commander, who served in Shivaji’s military command, and believed one should have a separate army to control waters.

The ship can carry 346 passengers and has eight categories of rooms, ranging from dormitories to luxury rooms. The price for these ranges from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...