Maharashtra CM's Wife Amruta Fadnavis Ignores Safety Warning on Cruise to Take Selfie, Gets Schooled

#WATCH: Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, being cautioned by security personnel onboard India's first domestic cruise Angria. She had crossed the safety range of the cruise ship. pic.twitter.com/YYc47gLkHd — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2018

so being wife of CM give her special power to fly or swim safely ??



and these are people who preach youngsters not to do foolish things?

are these people the role model for youngsters being on responsible position? CM wife get respect and importance as much as CM! — Nairs (@Nairs20) October 21, 2018

Dear @Dev_Fadnavis



Such a shamefull act by ur wife Amruta Fadnavis on a day when Nation along with PM @narendramodi celebrates #PoliceCommemorationDay



She crosses the safety barricades paying no heed to the repeated warnings by Police



Such Disrespectpic.twitter.com/txQpyf4ywd — Raman (@being_delhite) October 21, 2018

Setting a bad example! @fadnavis_amruta should apologize for breaking rules. — RD (@DharRenuka) October 21, 2018

Policeman shouted take care of your safety

mam heard take a clear selfie (hawa bhot tez thi udhar) — CHIRKOOT (@Chir_cute) October 21, 2018

She is wife of maharashtra CM @Dev_Fadnavis and violation of rules by her is shameful. If any normal citizen would had done that what steps would be taken Against her/him. @indiannavy can we kwn the rules. — Ashish Joshi (@SolutionsJoshi) October 21, 2018

Disgusting to see such a sight.

Just because she's the CHIEF MINISTER's wife it doesn't mean that she can do whatever she wants.

She has to follow the protocol , Rules & safety Regulations.

This is nothing but the ARROGANCE OF POWER — Subba Rao🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@yessirtns) October 21, 2018