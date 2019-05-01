English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra Day: US Diplomats Pay Filmy Tribute to Marathi Cinema on Dadasaheb Phalke Anniversary
Maharashtra Day is celebrated every year to mark the founding day of the state on 1 May 1960. Dadasaheb Phalke’s birth anniversary is observed on April 30.
US diplomats showed off their acting chops as they paid a tribute to Marathi cinema on the birth anniversary of Indian Cinema’s founding father Dr Dadasaheb Phalke.
“On Dadasaheb Phalke’s birth anniversary, here’s our tribute to Marathi cinema… Watch, vote, and celebrate #MaharashtraDay with us! महाराष्ट्र दिनाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!” US Consulate, Mumbai, captioned a video showing four American diplomats delivering dialogues from hit Marathi films.
The diplomats are seen dressed in costumes and wearing makeup to resemble the Marathi cinema characters they are playing.
Jen White, a US diplomat playing actor Sai Tamhankar's character from "Tu Hi Re" delivers this dialogue with aplomb: "Chahat budavlyavar jasa biscuit tutta na tasa tutla majha hruday(My heart is broken like a biscuit dipped in tea)."
Lynne Moo plays the role of Rinku Rajguru from blockbuster film "Sairat." The US diplomat is seen delivering the actor’s famous dialogue, "Eh Mangya sod tyala tula marathit sangitlela kalat nahi ka English madhye sangu (Hey Mangya, leave him if you don't get it in Marathi; then, I can say it in English too)."
Diplomat Rob Poulson-Hooser went for Subodh Bhave’s dialogue from the hit biopic "Aani Kashinath Ghanekar". Consulate spokesperson Nick Novac decked in a rogue guy costume essays Riteish Deshmukh's role from "Lai Bhaari"
"We work here, but we also live here. It is Maharashtra day on Tuesday. It is an opportunity to have fun and also show our appreciation and gratitude for the place we call home," Nick Novac ,US Consulate Spokesperson in Western India, explains.
The social media team of the consulate produced the whole video internally with the Indian staff directing them for accent, enunciation, as well as costume and the set.
"It is Maharashtra day on Wednesday and it was Dadasaheb Phalke's anniversary on Tuesday. This is also a good relief and an opportunity to have a bit of fun during serious election time," Novac further said.
On Dadasaheb Phalke’s birth anniversary, here’s our tribute to Marathi cinema… Watch, vote, and celebrate #MaharashtraDay with us! महाराष्ट्र दिनाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा! @SaieTamhankar @Riteishd @dnaAfterHrs @mid_day @MumbaiMirror @TOIMumbai @htTweets @dna @MissMalini @ZoomTV pic.twitter.com/4zahA76SoR— US Consulate Mumbai (@USAndMumbai) April 30, 2019
"It is Maharashtra day on Wednesday and it was Dadasaheb Phalke's anniversary on Tuesday. This is also a good relief and an opportunity to have a bit of fun during serious election time," Novac further said.
