Be Like Khanna Ji: Smriti Irani Praises 93-Year-Old Voter, Asks if He Can, Why Can't You?

Union Minister Smriti Irani made friends with a 93-year-old man in Mumbai on Monday while casting her vote in the ongoing Maharashtra elections.

Irani, who cast her vote at a polling booth in Mumbai, met the nonagenarian, Mr Khanna, outside the booth. The man, an ex-army veteran, had also come to cast his vote.

Turning to reporters, Irani used the elderly man's example to encourage others to come and vote.

"Today's hero is Khanna ji...he had served in Army," Irani said, pointing at an elderly man standing beside her. "He is 93 & came out to vote. It is an inspiration,request people to come out and vote," the Amethi MP said. She went on to add that "If at 93 he can vote,who is stopping you?"

Union Minister Smriti Irani after casting her vote: Today's hero is Khanna ji (man standing next to her),he had served in Army. He is 93 & came out to vote. It is an inspiration,request people to come out and vote,if at 93 he can vote,who is stopping you?#MaharashtraAssemblyPolls https://t.co/56MkPFUeuk pic.twitter.com/Cy1x8Ioofu — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

In Maharashtra, voter turnout till 3 pm was less than half at 43.65 per cent. To increase the turnout, politicians, celebrities and election commission officials have made various appeals on legacy and social media. In fact, volunteers have been going door to door to encourage people to come out and vote.

Irani's well-times quip, therefore, could do well to boost her party's morale under the pall of a relatively dismal turnout (In Haryana, voter turnout b 3 pm had crossed the 50 percent mark.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.