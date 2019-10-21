Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Be Like Khanna Ji: Smriti Irani Praises 93-Year-Old Voter, Asks if He Can, Why Can't You?

In Maharashtra, voter turnout till 3 pm was less than half at 43.65 per cent.

News18.com

Updated:October 21, 2019, 4:56 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Be Like Khanna Ji: Smriti Irani Praises 93-Year-Old Voter, Asks if He Can, Why Can't You?
Image credit: ANI

Union Minister Smriti Irani made friends with a 93-year-old man in Mumbai on Monday while casting her vote in the ongoing Maharashtra elections.

Irani, who cast her vote at a polling booth in Mumbai, met the nonagenarian, Mr Khanna, outside the booth. The man, an ex-army veteran, had also come to cast his vote.

Turning to reporters, Irani used the elderly man's example to encourage others to come and vote.

"Today's hero is Khanna ji...he had served in Army," Irani said, pointing at an elderly man standing beside her. "He is 93 & came out to vote. It is an inspiration,request people to come out and vote," the Amethi MP said. She went on to add that "If at 93 he can vote,who is stopping you?"

In Maharashtra, voter turnout till 3 pm was less than half at 43.65 per cent. To increase the turnout, politicians, celebrities and election commission officials have made various appeals on legacy and social media. In fact, volunteers have been going door to door to encourage people to come out and vote.

Irani's well-times quip, therefore, could do well to boost her party's morale under the pall of a relatively dismal turnout (In Haryana, voter turnout b 3 pm had crossed the 50 percent mark.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram