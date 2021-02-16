Maharashtra Farmer Buys Helicopter Worth Rs 30 Crore to Sell Milk, Plans to Build a Helipad for it

An entrepreneur and farmer from Maharashtra's Bhiwandi has bought a helicopter worth Rs 30 crore to help him sell milk and expand his dairy business across the country.

According to TimesNow, Janardhan Bhoir is also a builder and has recently started out in the dairy business. For this, he has to travel across the country to states like Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, Rajasthan and others. Most of the places he travels to do not have airports of their own and therefore he would have to travel for long hours. He decided to purchase the helicopter after his friend suggested.

He said that the helicopter worth Rs 30 crore would make his work more convenient. He told reporters that he needs the helicopter for his farming and his dairy business and therefore decided to go for it.

The helicopter was sent to Bhoir's village for a trial run recently. He took the village panchayat and some other villagers for a ride in his helicopter too.

The helicopter will finally be delivered to Bhoir on March 15. He is planning to build a helipad on a 2.5 acre land with a protective wall around it. The property will have a garage for the helicopter, a pilot room and a technician room. Bhoir apparently has property worth Rs 100 crore, according to reports.

Using a helicopter for personal travels is actually more common than you'd think.

Last year, an elderly couple from Kerala flew to Bengaluru and back in a helicopter after attending their grandson's wedding. They bypassed all the hiccups generally faced during road, train or airline travel, especially during the Coronavirus pandemic.

"It was like flying from my backyard to Bengaluru and back again. I don't think this will happen even if I take a flight from an airport in Kochi or Coimbatore," Lakshminarayan, the grandad told IANS.

The 90-year-old former IRTS officer and his 85-year-old wife took the helicopter from Palakkad in Kerala to Bengaluru, which is 394 km by road. They flew to Bengaluru on a Saturday and returned in the same chartered helicopter the following Monday.

The nonagenarian's grandson, who got married at the ISCKON temple, arranged the helicopter flight, enabling the old couple to escape the threat of Coronavirus infection as they bypassed the usual travel modes, including a commercial airline flight.