Maharashtra Farmer Pays Tribute to Shivaji With a Portrait and it Can Be Seen Using Google Maps

A viral video has piqued the interest of social media users in a gigantic rangoli portraiture of Chhatrapati Shivaji drawn on a field earlier this year.

“This is an incredible Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj crop art from the Farmers of small village in Nilanga, Latur, Maharashtra,” a Twitter user posted along with a video that shows the artwork being located on Google Maps.

"This is an incredible Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj crop art from the Farmers of small village in Nilanga, Latur, Maharashtra," a Twitter user posted along with a video that shows the artwork being located on Google Maps.

The tweet was soon being shared and liked by thousands of Twitter users.

The artwork spread over 2.4 lakh sq feet (six acres) at a farm in the village of Nilanga in Latur district of Maharashtra is the creation of popular rangoli artist Mangesh Nipanikar, according to The Indian Express.

Mangesh’s tribute to the Maratha ruler was made on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti this year in February, the publication reports.

While many praised the “unparalleled” artwork, some were sceptical about its existence altogether.

“My relatives live in Nilanga and none of them told us about this!”

Soon people were sharing coordinates of the artwork.

In case anyone wants to verify , just copy paste this "4QP5+8Q Dapka, Maharashtra" on google maps and it will take directly to this place. — Shailesh Kumar (@sacred_touch) June 18, 2019

And it was found!