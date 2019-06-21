Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Maharashtra Farmer Pays Tribute to Shivaji With a Portrait and it Can Be Seen Using Google Maps

A viral video has piqued the interest of social media users in a gigantic rangoli portraiture of Chhatrapati Shivaji drawn on a field earlier this year.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 21, 2019, 9:00 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Maharashtra Farmer Pays Tribute to Shivaji With a Portrait and it Can Be Seen Using Google Maps
Screenshot from video posted by @Madan_Chikna / Twitter.
Loading...

A viral video has piqued the interest of social media users in a gigantic rangoli portraiture of Chhatrapati Shivaji drawn on a field earlier this year.

“This is an incredible Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj crop art from the Farmers of small village in Nilanga, Latur, Maharashtra,” a Twitter user posted along with a video that shows the artwork being located on Google Maps.

The tweet was soon being shared and liked by thousands of Twitter users.

The artwork spread over 2.4 lakh sq feet (six acres) at a farm in the village of Nilanga in Latur district of Maharashtra is the creation of popular rangoli artist Mangesh Nipanikar, according to The Indian Express.

Mangesh’s tribute to the Maratha ruler was made on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti this year in February, the publication reports.

While many praised the “unparalleled” artwork, some were sceptical about its existence altogether.

“My relatives live in Nilanga and none of them told us about this!”

Soon people were sharing coordinates of the artwork.

And it was found!

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram