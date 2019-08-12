Maharashtra floods: Watch Heartwarming Video of Woman Touching Feet of Rescue Personnel
A heartwarming video from Maharashtra has gone viral on the internet where a woman from Sangli district is seen paying gratitude to the rescue team for their selfless service.
A heartwarming video from Maharashtra has gone viral on the internet where a woman from Sangli district is seen paying gratitude to the rescue team for their selfless service.
Various parts of the country are reeling under incessant rains and floods. Indian Army along with Disaster management personnel are on war footing to safely rescue those trapped in the deluge.
Amidst this, a heartwarming video from Maharashtra has gone viral on the internet where a woman from Sangli district is seen paying gratitude to the rescue team for their selfless service.
Maharashtra is one of the states that has been witnessing the spate of monsoon.
In the video posed by Neeraj Rajput, a journalist, a woman, dressed in a saree and a purple sweater, is seen sitting with others in a relief boat and she suddenly starts to touch feet of rescue personnel standing next to her for their service.
The woman's eyes were filled with tear as the team reached on time to save her.
The woman then is seen touching the feet of another Army personnel standing on another corner of the boat. Though the personnel seemed uncomfortable with the woman touching their feet, she goes on to fold her hands and thank them once again as she picks up her belongings that she was carrying in a large polythene bag.
Heart warming video from #sangli where a woman pays gratitude by touching soldiers' feets for rescuing them#Floods2019 #FloodSangli @adgpi pic.twitter.com/FIp7nTXyao
— Neeraj Rajput (@neeraj_rajput) August 10, 2019
Soon after the video went viral, people took to Twitter to appreciate her actions and some even thanked the endless efforts of the rescue team at the time of the natural calamity. Here are some of the reactions.
She did this on behalf of the entire nation where the army men have rescued us many times
— Little Hummingbird (@LittleHummingb8) August 10, 2019
Yes our Indian soldiers are living God. Saviour of our Indians .Saulte them. JaiHind
— Dr. MSR (@MSRamasamy76) August 11, 2019
The way the soldier is responding shows his culture that is our Army Culture.. Salute..
— Maithili Kulkarni (@maithilyahm) August 10, 2019
This lady is great. Though I would not advocate her act but culturally this how we respond to our saviours and not necessarily only to the ones in uniform. She is so humble. This is what India in reality is.
— Strangeman@fossil (@Strangemanfoss1) August 10, 2019
That is the true spirit of a Indian, never hesitate to bow before persons who helps them. Rural and urban poor Indian people acknowledge it and give respect to Jawans because they bore the brunt of floods heavily.
— bhavani Aalla (@bhavani_aalla) August 10, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kashmiris are Informing Relatives About Cancelled Weddings Through Newspaper Ads
- Reliance Jio Fiber: Roll-Out in September, Prices Start Rs 700 And Free 4K TV With Annual Plans
- India vs West Indies: Shreyas Iyer Best for No. 4 and Rishabh Pant Should be at 5: Gavaskar
- Imran Khan Rejected Extension to Coach Mickey Arthur, Claims PCB Source
- India Spike Pakistan Out of Asian U-23 Volleyball Championship to Reach Maiden Final