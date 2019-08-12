Maharashtra floods: Watch Heartwarming Video of Woman Touching Feet of Rescue Personnel

Various parts of the country are reeling under incessant rains and floods. Indian Army along with Disaster management personnel are on war footing to safely rescue those trapped in the deluge.

Amidst this, a heartwarming video from Maharashtra has gone viral on the internet where a woman from Sangli district is seen paying gratitude to the rescue team for their selfless service.

Maharashtra is one of the states that has been witnessing the spate of monsoon.

In the video posed by Neeraj Rajput, a journalist, a woman, dressed in a saree and a purple sweater, is seen sitting with others in a relief boat and she suddenly starts to touch feet of rescue personnel standing next to her for their service.

The woman's eyes were filled with tear as the team reached on time to save her.

The woman then is seen touching the feet of another Army personnel standing on another corner of the boat. Though the personnel seemed uncomfortable with the woman touching their feet, she goes on to fold her hands and thank them once again as she picks up her belongings that she was carrying in a large polythene bag.

Heart warming video from #sangli where a woman pays gratitude by touching soldiers' feets for rescuing them#Floods2019 #FloodSangli @adgpi pic.twitter.com/FIp7nTXyao — Neeraj Rajput (@neeraj_rajput) August 10, 2019

Soon after the video went viral, people took to Twitter to appreciate her actions and some even thanked the endless efforts of the rescue team at the time of the natural calamity. Here are some of the reactions.

She did this on behalf of the entire nation where the army men have rescued us many times — Little Hummingbird (@LittleHummingb8) August 10, 2019

Yes our Indian soldiers are living God. Saviour of our Indians .Saulte them. JaiHind — Dr. MSR (@MSRamasamy76) August 11, 2019

The way the soldier is responding shows his culture that is our Army Culture.. Salute.. — Maithili Kulkarni (@maithilyahm) August 10, 2019

This lady is great. Though I would not advocate her act but culturally this how we respond to our saviours and not necessarily only to the ones in uniform. She is so humble. This is what India in reality is. — Strangeman@fossil (@Strangemanfoss1) August 10, 2019

That is the true spirit of a Indian, never hesitate to bow before persons who helps them. Rural and urban poor Indian people acknowledge it and give respect to Jawans because they bore the brunt of floods heavily. — bhavani Aalla (@bhavani_aalla) August 10, 2019

