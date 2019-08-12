Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra floods: Watch Heartwarming Video of Woman Touching Feet of Rescue Personnel

A heartwarming video from Maharashtra has gone viral on the internet where a woman from Sangli district is seen paying gratitude to the rescue team for their selfless service.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 12, 2019, 2:12 PM IST
Various parts of the country are reeling under incessant rains and floods. Indian Army along with Disaster management personnel are on war footing to safely rescue those trapped in the deluge.

Amidst this, a heartwarming video from Maharashtra has gone viral on the internet where a woman from Sangli district is seen paying gratitude to the rescue team for their selfless service.

Maharashtra is one of the states that has been witnessing the spate of monsoon.

In the video posed by Neeraj Rajput, a journalist, a woman, dressed in a saree and a purple sweater, is seen sitting with others in a relief boat and she suddenly starts to touch feet of rescue personnel standing next to her for their service.

The woman's eyes were filled with tear as the team reached on time to save her.

The woman then is seen touching the feet of another Army personnel standing on another corner of the boat. Though the personnel seemed uncomfortable with the woman touching their feet, she goes on to fold her hands and thank them once again as she picks up her belongings that she was carrying in a large polythene bag.

Soon after the video went viral, people took to Twitter to appreciate her actions and some even thanked the endless efforts of the rescue team at the time of the natural calamity. Here are some of the reactions.

