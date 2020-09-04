Maharashtra Government Declaring 'Aarey' as Reserve Forest is Getting the 'Green Signal' From Netizens

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday announced that the state government has decided to declare 600 acres of Aarey land near Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) as a reserve forest. This will be done by applying Section 4 of the Indian Forest Act (IFA) to almost 600 acres of the land.

Aarey comes under the Dairy Development Department, and the Forest and Environment departments.

In November last year, the Maharashtra government decided to stay the construction of the metro car shed in the Aarey Colony as the project faced protests for cutting trees for the work. However, the state government did not halt the work of the Mumbai metro rail project.

In October 2019, Green activists protested against the then BJP-led government in the state for cutting more than 2,000 trees for the car shed in Aarey colony, adjacent to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. At that time, the Shiv Sena, which was an ally of the BJP, opposed the felling of trees.

CMO Maharashtra on the micro-blogging site informed, “600 acres of Aarey land near Sanjay Gandhi National Park will be reserved as forests.” It also mentioned that it will be the first time in the world when an extensive forest will be blossoming within the limits of a metropolis.

Responding to the CMO’s tweet, a user heaped praise on Uddhav Thackeray. He mentioned being glad to have got a chief minister like Thackeray.

Another person said that this move should be adopted in every city to protect nature, calling it a good initiative.

However, some Tweeple also raised concerns over the delay of the metro project and “wastage of taxpayers money.”

“What will happen to the metro car shed. Again thousands of trees will be cut at the proposed new place. Delay in the project and huge cost escalation and passing FSI benefit to real estate builders,” said a netizen.

