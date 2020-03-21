Maharashtra Health Minister Wants You to Use Less Air Conditioner to Protect Yourself from Coronavirus

Maharshtra government has issued an advisory asking people to restrict the use of air conditioners in view of COVID-19 pandemic citing the reason that the virus can sneak in through the AC vents.

The announcement was made by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday, quoting the World Health Organsiation guidelines which say that the virus can sneak in via AC vents.

A directive was issued by Maharashtra health secretary Pradeep Vyas saying that rooms with ACs have a higher possibility of COVID-19 virus entering through the vents, therefore making it necessary to restrict their usage in government and private offices.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday ordered that all workplaces in Mumbai, and in the greater Mumbai Metropolitan Region as well as in Pune, Nagpur and Pimpri Chinchwad will remain closed till March 31 to rein in the spread of novel coronavirus.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country at 63 so far, including one death.

