Maharashtra Man Builds Four-wheeler From Scrap, Impressed Anand Mahindra Offers Bolero

Being unable to afford a car but still determined to fulfill his son’s wish, a man in Maharashtra resorted to building his own four-wheeler from scrap which also impressed industrialist Anand Mahindra. The innovation came to light through a video uploaded by a YouTube channel ‘Historicano’ in which the man Dattatraya Lohar can be seen ferrying his family in his car which looks like a miniature jeep. Reportedly, despite having bare minimum education, Dattatraya built the car from scrap metal in just Rs 60,000. He used easily available car parts which were abandoned and collected them to bring out a fully-functional car. Dattatraya, who lives in Decrashtre village in Maharashtra belongs to a family of blacksmiths and wanted to full-fill his son’s wish to own a car. In the video, he can be seen giving a ride to four people in his self made car which runs on petrol and even has all the essential parts of a four-wheeler including headlights, front grill and a windshield.

What sets apart Dattatraya’s car from other vehicles is the kick function that he has given to his creation along with a left-driving steering wheel. He further claims in the video that his car can achieve a mileage of up to 50 km.

The video is making rounds on social media. Dattatraya’s creation also managed to draw Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra’s attention who is known for his active support for such innovations online.

This clearly doesn’t meet with any of the regulations but I will never cease to admire the ingenuity and ‘more with less’ capabilities of our people. And their passion for mobility—not to mention the familiar front grille pic.twitter.com/oFkD3SvsDt— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 21, 2021

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Mahindra wrote that although the vehicle does not meet any of the regulations required he will still continue to admire the ingenuity and ‘more with less’ capabilities of the Indian people.

In a later Tweet, Mahindra offered the man a Bolero car in exchange for his vehicle saying that local authorities would have sooner or later stopped him from playing in the car. “His creation can be displayed at MahindraResearchValley to inspire us, since ‘resourcefulness’ means doing more with less resources,” he further added.

Local authorities will sooner or later stop him from plying the vehicle since it flouts regulations. I’ll personally offer him a Bolero in exchange. His creation can be displayed at MahindraResearchValley to inspire us, since ‘resourcefulness’ means doing more with less resources https://t.co/mibZTGjMPp— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 22, 2021

Mahindra’s tweet was followed by loads of love being showered for the Dattatraya online where people applauded his grit and determination.

