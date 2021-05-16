Maharashtra Man Saved from Getting Second Dose of Wrong Covid-19 Vaccine by Alert Healthcare Staff

In a bizarre incident, a 59-year-old man in Maharashtra managed to prevent himself from getting the second jab of the wrong vaccine, thanks to alert healthcare staff at the vaccination facility. The incident occurred in Navi Mumbai. The man, a retired Indian Army havildar identified as Shirishkumar Salunkh took his first vaccine jab at a health centre in Kalamboli. Upon getting the jab, the staff at the Kalamboli centre gave Salunkh a certificate, stating he had got his first dose of Covishield. When Salunkh’s son approached another health centre at Kamothe for the second shot, however, it was discovered that Salunkh had actually been administered a dose of Covaxin and not Covisho=ield at Kalamboli.

The mix-up was discovered by alert staff at the Kamothe centre where Salunkh’s son was hoping to get his father the second dose of the inoculation. According to a report in The Times of India, staff at the Kamothe health centre noticed a discrepancy in Salunkh’s vaccine certificate. Upon surveying the certificate, the health officials found that though the certificate said Salunkh had received a dose of Covishiled, the batch number mentioned on the certificate pertained to the batch of Covaxin doses.

Salunkh’s son then visited the Kalamboli centre again and pointed out the discrepancy. After looking into the matter, staff at Kalamboli admitted the error. Salunkh eventually managed to get a second dose of Covaxin at the NMMC hospital on May 13.

Shocking as it is, the incident of negligence is not the first that has taken place in India, which recently rolled out the third phase of its vaccination drive in May for 18-44 age group. In April, for instance, a shocking incident of negligence came to light from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Occupied with her mobile phone, a nurse at the Mandauli Primary Health Centre, administered a double dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to a woman.

Millions of Indians, meanwhile, are yet to receive the jab. As per a report by ThePrint at the end of April, only 1.97 percent of Indians had been fully vaccinated so far. The report also noted that just 9.24 percent of Indians have received the first dose of the vaccine, as of April 30.

