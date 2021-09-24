Maharashtra Man Who Lost Father to Covid-19 Gets Silicon Statue in Memoriam

A man from Maharashtra’s Sangli district has, in memoriam, constructed a silicon statue of his father who passed away due to Covid-19. Thiry-two-year-old businessman Arun Kore lost his father Ravsaheb Shamrav Kore in September last year, when the latter was 55 years of age, according to a report by The Indian Express. The deceased was a state excise inspector in Nagpur. “His death came as a shock to our family. We miss him a lot. One day I was watching a YouTube video where a businessman from Karnataka had made a statue for his wife after she passed away. I wanted the same for my father," the report quoted Arun Kore as saying.

Kore got his father’s silicon statue made by an artist from Bengaluru, who constructed it in the span of two months. Kore claimed that the statue is extremely realistic, so much so that even though it is immobile, it evokes the feeling as if his father is resting. Wife of the deceased, Laxmi, said that the family went through traumatizing times after the death of her husband. She added that her son and son-in-law decided that the statue should be constructed so that he could be among them in that form. The silicon statue cost Rs 15 lakh to make and its longevity is for 50 years.

In a similar incident last year, 57-year-old businessman Srinivas Murthy, a businessman from Koppal in Karnataka, decided to fulfil his late wife’s dream of owning a bungalow. Three years ago, Madhavi was travelling along with her daughters to Tirupati when their driver tried to avoid a speeding truck on Kolar highway but ended up rear-ending into the vehicle instead. According to a The News Minute report, Murthy approached over 25 architects but none had ideas that made the construction of the house special for his wife Madhavi. Eventually, Murthy ended up meeting Mahesh Rangannadavaru, an architect, who suggested the businessman install a life-size statue of his wife in the living room of their new house. The idea clicked and Murthy approached popular toymakers Gombe Mane on the advice of the architect and life-size silicone statue of Madhavi was constructed upon order. Murthy was happy that his late wife resides in her dream bungalow and her statue reminds him of her presence after her death.

