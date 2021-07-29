Maharashtra Man Wraps Snake Around Neck, Dies After it Bites Him

A 28-year-old man died after being bitten by a snake while he was playing with it by wrapping the reptile around his neck in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday after Mohammad Shaikh caught the snake in Sanjay Nagar area of Mumbra township, they said. He wrapped the snake around his neck and walked in a market area while playing with it even as the animal bit him thrice, a police official said.

The man’s friends recorded his act on their mobile phones, but did not stop him and posted the clip on social media. Later, the man complained of uneasiness and was rushed to a civic hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The Mumbra police registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for postmortem to a government hospital in Thane, the official said.

A similar incident happened in Austria where a man in Austria was attacked by a snake that crawled out without any warning. Taking the man completely by surprise, the snake, a python, sunk its fangs into the man’s genitals. Although the identity of this 65-year-old man has not been revealed in the report, it is mentioned that he was immediately rushed to the hospital following the incident.

After his wound was examined in the hospital, it was found that a very small and deep scratch was visible at the bottom of his genitals. The snake was fortunately not poisonous, but it possessed sharp fangs. The man did not contract any infection according to doctors, but he is still complaining of severe pain.

