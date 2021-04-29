Maharashtra Shop Owner Unleashes Pet Dogs on Police Officers for Demanding Fine for Not Wearing Mask

In a shocking incident, a shop owner from Maharashtra’s Kalyan district set his two dogs on a team of police officers for asking him and his two employees to pay a fine for not wearing a mask. The incident ocurred on Tuesday afternoon, even as India recorded 3.79 lakh new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours along with 3,645 deaths.

Satyanarayan Gupta, 43, was running his shop located in Dombivili beyond curfew hours on Tuesday. He and his two assistants, Anand and Aditya, were present at the shop when a special squad of four police and four municipal officials visited. None of the three were wearing a mask, The Times of India reported . When the officials accosted Gupta and demanded that he pay the requisite fine, the adamant shop owner refused and set his two pet dogs on the squad to attack the officers. One o the dogs ended up biting a police officer who was part of the squad.

Followingt he incident the shopkeeper and one of his assistants, Anand, were arrested. Police remain on the lookout for Aditya.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 66,358 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 895 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 44,10,085 and the toll to 66,179, the state health department said. Mumbai recorded 3,999 new cases and 59 deaths, raising the overall tally to 6,35,483 and the toll to 12,920.

The state, which is facing lockdown-like restrictions till May 1, will see an extension of the curbs for another fortnight as the state continues to report huge numbers of coronavirus cases, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said. The official announcement is expected soon. “It (the lockdown) will be extended by 15 days," Tope said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here