Maharashtra Shopkeeper Uses Red Chilli Powder on anti-CAA Protesters to Prevent Them

A shopkeeper in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal made headlines after he threw red chilli powder on protesters, who tried to close his shop during Bharat Bandh.

Kishore Poddar alleged that the protesters tried to damage his shop.

“Like always, I opened my shop at 9 am. Some people came and asked me to close it. I told them that I support Citizenship Amendment Act, why should I close my shop. They became violent and tried to damage my property,” Poddar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH A shopkeeper in Yavatmal uses Red Chilli powder to stop the agitators protesting against CAA, NRC and NPR from shutting her shop today during Bharat Bandh called by multiple organisations. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/32aE3JaReU — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

In the 2-minute-long video, the shopkeepers near Sardar Chowk in Yavatmal can be seen arguing as the protesters ask them to shut shops.

The trader and wife then take out red chilli powder to keep the protesters at bay.

As per reports, shopkeepers took out a march later and opened all the shops that were closed by the protesters.

The ‘Bharat Bandh’ was called on January 29 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The controversial Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by both Houses of Parliament in December last year. The CAA will give Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities from three neighbouring countries – Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

