Maharashtra Students Celebrate With Memes as CM Uddhav Thackeray Cancels Final-year Exams

There's finally something to cheer about in global pandemic.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced that the final-year students in the state would be promoted on the basis of an aggregate marking system.
"Institutes must use the previous semester grades to pass the candidates. We don't want the academic year of students to get wasted," said Thackeray in a late address to the public via live video broadcast on Sunday.
So, we have decided that students will get aggregate marks based on their performance in the previous semesters for that academic year. This is because there is no clarity on when the exams can be held. The future of students should not be kept hanging because of this.— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 31, 2020
But, if a student wants to appear for the final exams to improve their previous performance, they can be given an opportunity in September, October or November, based on how the situation evolves.— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 31, 2020
Thackeray further said the uncertainty loomed over conducting the examinations amid pandemic and that the students shouldn't be at the receiving end of it.
"Can examinations be held in June? No. Can they be held in July or August. I cannot say. Hence, students and their future should not suffer because of this," he added.
As the news broke out on social media, students breathed a sigh of relief and they expressed their joy through hilarious memes. In fact, #examscancelled became the top trending hashtag on Twitter on Monday morning.
When they say, "last year students will be passed on *average marks basis*"
Other State students after hearing this news— Dabangg_Pandit (@PanditDabangg) May 31, 2020
I am from Uttar Pradesh but my hope of exam cancellation is getting really very strong....— Shaswat Awasthi (@iShasAwasthi) May 31, 2020
Maharashtra students to CM after #examscancelled pic.twitter.com/Z9o3QfXn2O— meme_e_ria (@meme_e_ria) May 31, 2020
My third year exams got cancelled— suppi (@SuppiAm) May 31, 2020
Mean while back benchers to toppers #examscancelled pic.twitter.com/AcrGJUgbBP— Zayshi (@ArushiS14312465) May 31, 2020
1st & 2nd Year Students - Finally we are promoted— Sauru K (@Saurabh___K) May 31, 2020
3rd Year Students - We graduated without exams#MumbaiUniversity #ExamsCancelled pic.twitter.com/oy15DjAqTy
Backbanchers to toppers #examscancelled pic.twitter.com/Jzt4qynV5l— Aditya puthia (@Aadi_memer) May 31, 2020
Other States Students after announcement of #examscancelled in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/hM5N9wF8sS— A M I T (@mr_amit06) June 1, 2020
Other universities student to their universities: pic.twitter.com/VRKsz5Wd4I
Meanwhile, Thackeray, in his address, said the state was restarting a new life with "Mission Begin Again", thus replacing the word "lockdown".
"Today, I am before you to replace the word ‘lockdown’ with ‘Mission Begin Again.’ We are re-starting normal life. This is like Lokmanya Tilak’s immortal words: ‘Punascha Hari Om,’ which he said after coming back from his imprisonment at Mandalay," he tweeted.
