Maharashtra Students Celebrate With Memes as CM Uddhav Thackeray Cancels Final-year Exams

There's finally something to cheer about in global pandemic.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced that the final-year students in the state would be promoted on the basis of an aggregate marking system.

"Institutes must use the previous semester grades to pass the candidates. We don't want the academic year of students to get wasted," said Thackeray in a late address to the public via live video broadcast on Sunday.

So, we have decided that students will get aggregate marks based on their performance in the previous semesters for that academic year. This is because there is no clarity on when the exams can be held. The future of students should not be kept hanging because of this. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 31, 2020

But, if a student wants to appear for the final exams to improve their previous performance, they can be given an opportunity in September, October or November, based on how the situation evolves. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 31, 2020

Thackeray further said the uncertainty loomed over conducting the examinations amid pandemic and that the students shouldn't be at the receiving end of it.

"Can examinations be held in June? No. Can they be held in July or August. I cannot say. Hence, students and their future should not suffer because of this," he added.

As the news broke out on social media, students breathed a sigh of relief and they expressed their joy through hilarious memes. In fact, #examscancelled became the top trending hashtag on Twitter on Monday morning.

#examscancelled

When they say, "last year students will be passed on *average marks basis*"

Last benchers to toppers: pic.twitter.com/xELdGqKhP2 — Tweeterera (@Tweeterera) May 31, 2020

I am from Uttar Pradesh but my hope of exam cancellation is getting really very strong....

Praying to god #examscancelled #MumbaiUniversity pic.twitter.com/bHSs6A4BSI — Shaswat Awasthi (@iShasAwasthi) May 31, 2020

My third year exams got cancelled

Bhagwan ho tumm bhagwan

#examscancelled pic.twitter.com/04tooFJ57q — suppi (@SuppiAm) May 31, 2020

1st & 2nd Year Students - Finally we are promoted



3rd Year Students - We graduated without exams#MumbaiUniversity #ExamsCancelled pic.twitter.com/oy15DjAqTy — Sauru K (@Saurabh___K) May 31, 2020

Other States Students after announcement of #examscancelled in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/hM5N9wF8sS — A M I T (@mr_amit06) June 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Thackeray, in his address, said the state was restarting a new life with "Mission Begin Again", thus replacing the word "lockdown".

"Today, I am before you to replace the word ‘lockdown’ with ‘Mission Begin Again.’ We are re-starting normal life. This is like Lokmanya Tilak’s immortal words: ‘Punascha Hari Om,’ which he said after coming back from his imprisonment at Mandalay," he tweeted.

