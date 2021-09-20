Maharashtra Sweet Shop Sells 'Golden Modaks' at Whopping Rs 12,000 Per Kg

India as a nation has what looks like a collective sweet tooth, and to top it off, an endless number of festivals, with Ganesh Chaturthi not the least of them in scale and magnitude. At some point, someone was going to capitalize on these things, and a shop in Maharashtra has, in a mind-boggling way. The sweet shop in Nashik, called ‘Sagar Sweets’, is selling Lord Ganesha’s favourite snack, the modak, for Rs 12,000 per kilogram. Usually, a ‘bhog’ of 21 modaks is offered to ‘Ganpati Bappa’ during the puja. So, why has this price been set by the Nashik shop? As per a report by The Quint, these are actually “golden modaks". There are takers for them, too, as the shop owner told news agency ANI that there has been a good response.

Sagar Sweets owner Deepak Chaudhary was quoted by ANI as saying: “We have received a good response. We have prepared 25 other types of Modak as well. We made a good sale." According to a report by India .com, out of the total 26 varieties of modak, the shop also has an edible silver kind. It is common knowledge that Lord Ganesha loves modak. As the entire nation enthusiastically welcomed Ganpati Bappa this year, one of the key elements of Ganesh puja- the modak- came to the forefront once again. Lord Ganesha has been known to be extremely fond of modak which is why no Ganpati celebration can be complete without the sweet. He is also lovingly addressed as ‘Modakpriya’.

Ganesh Chaturthi and sweets have really seen much fanfare this year. Balapur Ganesh, Hyderabad’s most popular 21-kg laddu, was on Sunday auctioned for an all-time record of Rs.18.90 lakh. Ramesh Yadav, a member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, along with Marri Shashan Reddy, a businessman from Nadargul in Telangana, bought the famous laddu. The bidding started for Rs 1,116 and within a few minutes it was auctioned for the highest-ever bid amid loud cheers by hundreds of devotees. Yadav termed this as a gift to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Kolanu Ram Reddy, a businessman and an agriculturist who bought the laddu for Rs 17.60 lakh in 2019, also participated in the auction this year along with many others.

