Maharashtra Temple Decorated with 7,000 Mangoes on Akshaya Tritiya That Will be Donated to Covid Patients

A temple in Maharashtra has been in the news for a grand display of mangoes that was put up inside the temple premises to celebrate the Hindu festival of Akshaya Tritiya. What’s even more impressive is that the temple will be donating the mangoes to Covid-19 patients now that the festival was over. The incident occurred in the Vitthal-Rukmini temple in Pandharpur on Saturday, which marked the auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya. As per reports, the mangoes had been donated to the temple by a Pune-based businessman.

The display of the thousands of mangoes went viral on social media after photos and videos of the fruity decorations surfaced online. As per reports, the mangoes were set to be distributed among Covid-19 patients following the worship rituals at the temple.

The fruits will later be distributed among Covid patients. pic.twitter.com/JUllhqVT8C— India.com (@indiacom) May 14, 2021

Yesterday's Alankara to Pandarpur Sri Panduranga Vittala.. Temple fully decorated with Mangoes.. Jai Vittala Jai Panduranga Jai Vittoba pic.twitter.com/j1t2yuHvtC— Suresh Seshadri (@sureshseshadri1) May 15, 2021

Not just in Pandharpur, mango decorations were seen in full swing across several temples. The famed Dagdusheth Halwai Public Ganpati Trust donated 1,111 rioe mangoes to the Ganpati Temple in Pune on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

As many as 1001 mangoes were also used to decorate the idols at the Dakshin Kashi Shri Kapileshwar Temple in Balagavi, Karnataka.

1001 Mangoes used to decorate at the Dakshin Kashi Shri Kapileshwar Temple on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya. pic.twitter.com/Hi7vTAX9Vc— All About Belgaum (@allaboutbelgaum) May 14, 2021

The propitious day of Akshaya Tritiya is observed with enthusiasm and passion by Jain and Hindu communities across India every year. The occasion of Akshay Tritiya is of unique importance as it is considered that the course of destiny transforms on this day making the occasion greatly propitious. On this day, worship of gods especially Lord Vishnu is performed as the most important ritual. It sis also signified with the purchase of gold and other items, which is believed to bring good fortune for the rest of the year.

The title of the festival signifies two words, Akshay and Tritiya. Both the words hold tremendous importance in the Hindu religion. Akshay which indicates “never diminishing” carries endless sunshine and harmony in the lives of people who keep fast on this occasion. The term Tritiya originates from the fact that Akshay Tritiya comes on the third day of the illuminated half of Vaisakhi month.

