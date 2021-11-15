Maharashtra to Set Up Museum in Honour of Famous Ornithologist Salim Ali

Known as ‘Birdman of India’, famous Indian ornithologist and naturalist Salim Ali is getting a museum in his honour. Raigad district in Maharashtra is set to honour the Padma Vibhushan and conservationist Ali with a new museum. The museum, which will house Ali’s work, will also host a 3D show as an additional attraction for tourists. District officials have picked the Raigad Zilla Parishad School in Raigad’s Kihim village to house the museum. According to a report by the Times of India, the school building will be repaired with a budget of Rs55 lakhs, and the museum, with an estimated cost of Rs1 crore, will be constructed by the district planning committee and the regional tourism department.

Kihim is north of Alibaug, one of the places with coastlines attracting a large number of birds. Alibaug and Murud host many annual bird-watching events. Mangaon and the coastal belt, natural habitats of the migratory birds, also attract a lot of tourists. The proposed Salim Ali museum will also be a tourist attraction along with offering school students to learn about birds and nature, as per Raigad’s guardian minister Aditi Tatkare, TOI reported. District officials say that the museum will promote tourism.

“Tourists going to Alibaug, Murud, will get an additional attraction besides beaches,” Tatkare told the newspaper.

Born in 1897 in Bombay, Ali developed an interest in birds at an early age. He went to Germany in 1929 for his education. When he returned, Ali became the editor of the Bombay Natural History Society’s journal. BNHS is a pan-India environmental organisation and is considered a pioneer in the field. In his autobiography The Fall of a Sparrow, Ali recollects an event in his childhood when he had shot a yellow-throated sparrow with his toy air gun, after which Walter Samuel Millard, then-Secretary of the BNHS, introduced him to ornithology, the study of birds. Later, Ali became the first Indian to conduct systematic bird surveys across India. Ali died in Bombay in 1987, at an age of 90.

