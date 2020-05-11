BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Village Pays a Fitting Tribute to Irrfan Khan by Naming a Locality After Him

Snapshot from Angrezi Medium / Maddock Films | YouTube.

Irrfan Khan, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, breathed his last early on April 29 at the age of 54.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 12:11 PM IST
The demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan hit Indians harder than one thought because, for most of us, it felt like a personal loss.

That is probably why the villagers in Igatpuri village in Maharashtra have decided to name a locality after him.

Irrfan, who has often been described as one of the most humble and down to earth human beings, was closely associated with the villagers and on countless occasions, had even come to their aid. India Today reported that Irrfan had always stood by the villagers and helped the underprivileged families.

According to reports, it began with Irrfan bought a plot of land in the village and once he began interacting with the villagers who lived nearby, he realised how deprived they were and decided to help with the development of the village.

Turns out, the actor would donate books, raincoats, sweaters and other essential items to the tribal children who lived and studied in the area.

He would also celebrate festivals with these families and send them sweets as well.

The whole village had been mourning since the actor died a couple of weeks ago and have decided to rename the locality in which Irrfan's house is situated, Hero-chi-wadi which literally means the locality of a hero.

