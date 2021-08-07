Corn Seller to Councillor: Maha Man Continues Job as Vendor Even After Winning Polls

Politics in India is not an easy job. Apart from having all the qualities of being in public life, one also needs a lot of resources to venture into this field. Fighting elections have become an expensive affair and for many, it has become a medium of minting money through some initial investment to win elections. Candidates do not shy away from splurging money like water to win elections even in local bodies. However, at a time, when the general image of politics is of a game of money and muscle power, the story of Maharashtra’ Chand Shah is truly inspiring. Shah, who works as a roadside corn seller in the state’s Washim district, recently contested the local body elections and won. Despite having fewer resources to fight election, Shah managed to pull off a victory by winning people’s trust and vote.

Now, anybody would have expected him to enjoy the perks of being a councillor and ditch his previous job. That’s where Shah is different from others who come into politics with the motive of changing their own life. According to news agency ANI, Shah still continues to work at his previous regular job and can be seen serving customers with roasted corn on the streets of Karanja town.

Maharashtra | Chand Shah, a roadside roasted corn seller-turned Karanja, Washim councillor continues to sell corn."I've been selling corn for the last 10 years. I earn Rs 200 to 300 per day. People encouraged me to fight polls & they want me to continue as councillor," he said. pic.twitter.com/WN2iBamTUu — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

Shah has been selling corn for the last 10 years and manages to earn somewhere between Rs 200 and 300 daily. Speaking about his entry into politics, Shah said that it was at the request of people around him that he decided to contest the polls and won. He added that people want to see him as the councillor, but he also works as a corn seller.

Stories like that of Shah are an example of simplicity and the fact that people should not forget their roots even when they reach a certain position in life.

