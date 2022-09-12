Maharashtra YouTuber Runs Away After Being Scolded, Parents Livestream Emotional Reaction

A YouTuber from Maharashtra ran away from home, was found in a train coach in Madhya Pradesh, and her parents livestreamed their entire tearful reaction to finding her in a bizarre turn of events. Her parents had also livestreamed their anxiety after she had run away, and their entire journey from Maharashtra to Madhya Pradesh after they got to know that she was found in a train, reported NDTV. Kavya Yadav, 16, has a YouTube channel called ‘Bindass Kavya’ with over 44 lakh subscribers. Her mother manages the channel.

A popular YouTuber from Aurangabad ran away from home after being shouted at by her father and was found in a train coach at Itarsi railway station.Once found, her parents live streamed their reaction when on their way to pick her up @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/7lKpDHqWYK — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) September 11, 2022

Kavya had left home without informing anyone, upset after her father had shouted at her. Her parents appealed on a YouTube live a day after she went missing, urging viewers to help them look for her. “We have been looking for her since last night… We have filed an FIR. If anyone sees her, please let us know,” NDTV quoted her father, who was in tears, as saying. Her mother was also sobbing in the car, sitting next to him. The video was watched by 38 lakh.

They lodged a missing complaint at the Aurangabad police station and sent Kavya’s photo to Government Railway Police (GRP) in Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh. PTI reported that following the missing complaint, the GRP started checking trains that arrived at Itarsi, located 500 km from the Maharashtra district.

The railway police found Kavya on Saturday in a sleeper coach on the Kushinagar Express from Bhusawal. The Aurangabad police station as well as Kavya’s parents were informed of her whereabouts. As they started on their way to reunite with their daughter, her parents once more took to YouTube. They informed everyone in the livestream that Kavya had been found and that she had been on her way to their village in Lucknow. The fortunate reunion happened late on Saturday.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here