Maharashtra's Political Crisis Has Left Everyone Flabbergasted, Indians Respond with Hilarious Memes

Following a marathon of meetings and squabble over the formation of the Maharashtra government, in a dramatic turn of events, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister of the State in the early hours of November 23. On Monday, the Supreme Court heard a petition seeking an immediate floor test, and reserved judgement till 10:30 AM on Tuesday following a series of arguments by the Shiv Sena, NCP, Ajit Pawar and the Centre.

A petition was filed by the NCP, Congress and the Sena following Governor Koshiyari's decision to revoke President's rule in the state and invite the BJP to form government.

Let's roll back time a little to follow what had happened for so long in the Maharashtra politics since 21st October concluded the Assembly elections.

The BJP and Shiv Sena, which fought and won the state elections in an alliance, had a fall out over the sharing of the chief minister's post. Following which multiple attempts were made by Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress to try out every permutation combination to reach a consensus, failing which President's rule was imposed in the State.

However, until last night we knew it would be Uddhav Thackeray who would be sworn in as the new CM of the State, but clearly the "night was dark and full of terrors."

Baffled by such a plot-twist, it was easiest for Twitterati to relate the cabal of the Maharashtra government formation with that of Game of Thrones, where the end may either leave you disappointed or happy but never meeting your expectations.

Social media has also been flooded with memes which prove how shocked and flabbergasted Indians are after the crisis unfolded in Maharashtra, with several claiming that they're having a really hard time keeping track of things. And like every time, the best way to deal with a crisis is memes!

So even if you're confused with everything about Indian politics, we suggest you roll back and enjoy scrolling through Twitter.

Gonna tell my kids this was the best season of Game of thrones I had witnessed...😅#MaharashtraPolitics @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/QPznfUuOVg — Gaurav Singh (@I_GauravBaghel) November 23, 2019

Creators of 'Game Of Thrones' leaving for Mumbai! #MaharashtraPolitics — Porinju Veliyath (@porinju) November 23, 2019

Maharashtra politics is more dramatic and entertaining than Game of Thrones S8 — toots (@UTpedia) November 23, 2019

Indian politics takes inspiration from GOT. It was an unexpected ending though.#Maharashtra #GameofThrones — Harii Vignesh (@hariivignesh) November 23, 2019

Highlights of the first day night match- Congress stumped, Shiv sena retired hurt, NCP caught at slip point and all smiles in the BJP dugout! The biggest political coup in the history of Indian politics, The real game of thrones. #Maharashtra #MaharashtraGovtFormation — Divyanshu Bhargava (@divyanshu314) November 23, 2019

While this doesn't seem enough, there are also other ways how Twitterati are drawing a comparison between Maharashtra politics with different happenings.

the world cup final has just been displaced as the most topsy turvy spectacle of the year #MaharashtraPolitics — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) November 23, 2019

One thing that is constant in politics.#MaharashtraPolitics pic.twitter.com/cGtnR0xkVO — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) November 23, 2019

#MahaKhichdiSarkar#MaharashtraPolitics #UddhavThackeray Memers from Maharashtra posting memes Memers on their current from other politics states pic.twitter.com/Ngx9M3JlKu — Ramit Panangat (@ramitpanangat) November 23, 2019

Viral Memes On Maharashtra Politics To Devendra Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena Amit Shah Bjp Ncp Ajit – सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड कर रहा #maharashtrapolitics, वायरल हो रहे हैं ये मीम्स https://t.co/7vNzB8GSZ8 pic.twitter.com/m2VcWfGWLj — vishal chaskar (@vishal210487) November 23, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this is Indian politics#MaharashtraPolitics pic.twitter.com/HBvvTx8Puu — S (@ItsSaurabh_) November 23, 2019

Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray right now... #MaharashtraPolitics pic.twitter.com/8r0NRbx1mH — Indrajit Kar (@TheIndrajitKar) November 23, 2019

Epic👍😻👍 I read in the newspaper in the morning that uddhav thackeray will take the oath of CM. Now in TV Devendra Fadnavis is taking oath of CM of Maharashtra.#MaharashtraPolitics #MaharashtraCM #MaharashtraWithBJP pic.twitter.com/qqrFUzwVb9 — Ankit Chhipa (@AnkitCh51546658) November 23, 2019

Gonna tell my kids that "Maharashtra Elections were:#MaharashtraPolitics pic.twitter.com/zrWSIQ6H1Y — Laughing Zone (@_laughingzone_) November 24, 2019

