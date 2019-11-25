Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
4-min read

Maharashtra's Political Crisis Has Left Everyone Flabbergasted, Indians Respond with Hilarious Memes

However, until last night we knew it would be Uddhav Thackeray who would be sworn in as the new CM of the State, but clearly the "night was dark and full of terrors."

Shreya Basak | News18.com@ShreyaBasak5

Updated:November 25, 2019, 3:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Maharashtra's Political Crisis Has Left Everyone Flabbergasted, Indians Respond with Hilarious Memes
However, until last night we knew it would be Uddhav Thackeray who would be sworn in as the new CM of the State, but clearly the "night was dark and full of terrors."

Following a marathon of meetings and squabble over the formation of the Maharashtra government, in a dramatic turn of events, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister of the State in the early hours of November 23. On Monday, the Supreme Court heard a petition seeking an immediate floor test, and reserved judgement till 10:30 AM on Tuesday following a series of arguments by the Shiv Sena, NCP, Ajit Pawar and the Centre.

A petition was filed by the NCP, Congress and the Sena following Governor Koshiyari's decision to revoke President's rule in the state and invite the BJP to form government.

Let's roll back time a little to follow what had happened for so long in the Maharashtra politics since 21st October concluded the Assembly elections.

The BJP and Shiv Sena, which fought and won the state elections in an alliance, had a fall out over the sharing of the chief minister's post. Following which multiple attempts were made by Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress to try out every permutation combination to reach a consensus, failing which President's rule was imposed in the State.

However, until last night we knew it would be Uddhav Thackeray who would be sworn in as the new CM of the State, but clearly the "night was dark and full of terrors."

Baffled by such a plot-twist, it was easiest for Twitterati to relate the cabal of the Maharashtra government formation with that of Game of Thrones, where the end may either leave you disappointed or happy but never meeting your expectations.

Social media has also been flooded with memes which prove how shocked and flabbergasted Indians are after the crisis unfolded in Maharashtra, with several claiming that they're having a really hard time keeping track of things. And like every time, the best way to deal with a crisis is memes!

So even if you're confused with everything about Indian politics, we suggest you roll back and enjoy scrolling through Twitter.

While this doesn't seem enough, there are also other ways how Twitterati are drawing a comparison between Maharashtra politics with different happenings.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram