Mahela Jayawardene Shuts Down Troll Questioning His Tweet Critical of Sri Lankan Police

Veteran Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene who has been vocal about the current state of his debt-ridden country took to social media recently to respond to a Twitter troll who questioned the Mumbai Indians coach as to how he had “grown balls” to speak on the matters of his own country that is reeling under economic crisis. Jayawardene was expressing his anger toward the police who opened fire at anti-government protestors in the southwestern region of Rambukkana, killing at least one person.

“If the people were violent and damaging public property they can be arrested but no excuse to shoot at them? Is this democracy? Is this law of the land? Who ever responsible for this must be bought to justice… SL police shame on you,” an irate Jayawardene wrote on Twitter.

If the people were violent and damaging public property they can be arrested but no excuse to shoot at them? Is this democracy? Is this law of the land? Who ever responsible for this must be bought to justice… SL police shame on you… https://t.co/ufh4ETowsk — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) April 19, 2022

“Sudden growth of balls,” a Twitter user, responding to Jayawardene’s tweet, wrote.

Instead of turning a blind eye to the tweet, Jayawardene was quick to get back at the troll without mincing any words.

“I had balls to fight the system when you were in your fathers … so don’t worry about mine. Stay focus (sic).”

I had balls to fight the system when you were in your fathers … so don’t worry about mine. Stay focus https://t.co/7syMejXZQO — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) April 19, 2022

Earlier, the Sri Lankan cricketer, who is currently in Maharashtra for the Indian Premier League (IPL), had penned a heartfelt note for his countrymen.

“I am sad to see emergency law and curfew in Sri Lanka. The government cannot ignore the needs of the people who have every right to protest. Detaining people who do is not acceptable and I am very proud of the brave Sri Lankan lawyers who rushed to their defence,” Jayawardene tweeted.

“True leaders own up to mistakes. There is massive urgency here to protect the people of our country united in their suffering. These problems are man-made and can be fixed by the right, qualified people. Certain people controlling the economy of this country have lost the people’s confidence and must stand down. We then need a good team to give the country confidence and belief. There is no time to waste. It is time to be humble, not make excuses and to do the right thing. #PeoplePower,” he wrote on Twitter.

