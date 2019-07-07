HappyBirthdayDhoni Takes Over Twitter as Fans, Cricketers Wish Mahi on His Special Day

Cricket fraternity and fans showered their love and praises on Team India wicket keeper and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, as he celebrates his 38th birthday on Sunday, 7 July.

From BCCI itself to his former and present team mates to his fans, everyone poured their hearts out on Twitterto wish the legendary wicket-keeper batsman.

4 World Cups 🏆🏆🏆🏆4 Different Looks 😎😎Which one do you like the most? Take a pick #HappyBirthdayDhoni 🎂🎂 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/74F7tCpfBw — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2019

7 continents in the World 7 days in a week7 colours in a rainbow 7 basic musical notes7 chakras in a human being 7 pheras in a marriage7 wonders of the world7 th day of 7th month- Birthday of a wonder of the cricketing world #HappyBirthdayDhoni . May God Bless You! pic.twitter.com/3Xq8ZUWx8p — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2019

First played together in Bangladesh in 2004 & shortly saw him announce his arrival against Pak at Vizag when he scored 148, hasn’t looked back since and the legend of MS Dhoni has only grown by the year. Wishing a once in a lifetime player and captain , #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/nlPGj1Xord — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 7, 2019

Many happy returns of the day mahi bhai! God bless you ⁦@msdhoni⁩ #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/slB9AfIGXQ — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 6, 2019

Birthday Boy teaching helicopter shot to his student hardik. 😋😍❤️#HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/9hzKHOPV5m — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) July 7, 2019

Wishing one of the most humble n patient man I have ever met @msdhoni , a very Happy bday, I wish u loads of luck. May ur Year be filled with love, joy n blessings. Have a fantastic birthday, celebrate the happiness every day in your life n Stay blessed always #HappyBirthdayDhoni — RiA (@RiaRevealed) July 7, 2019

Hardik clicks a Selfie with naughty Birthday Boy 😋❤️ #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/DIIeX2BU5P — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) July 7, 2019

Wishing #MSDhoni the Captain Cool of Team India & the man for whom I started watching cricket & became a dh fan of cricket a very Happy Birthday. 🎂Thank you for making our childhood memorable. 🙏🏼 #HappyBirthdayDHONI pic.twitter.com/9ABmGburEp — manisha ରା (@_Manishaa_) July 7, 2019

His Passion and Love for Indian Cricket>>>>>MS Dhoni deserves only Love & Respect ❤#HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/ZwLR8wa4iR — धोनी दिवस (@Dhoni__SRK_) July 7, 2019

The Internet is rife with speculations that the legend's time has indeed come and that Dhoni specifically dropped subtle hints in games against England and Bangladesh by thanking his bat sponsors. He was seen batting with an SG logo bat initially and switched to a BAS willow during the end of his innings. The weight of the bat did not weigh in on those discussions.

However, it was the governing body of cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC), that oiled Dhoni's retirement fire by throwing an ultimate scare in a form of tribute video on Saturday, hours ahead of India's final group stage game against Sri Lanka.