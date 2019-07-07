Take the pledge to vote

#HappyBirthdayDhoni Takes Over Twitter as Fans, Cricketers Wish Mahi on His Special Day

From BCCI itself to his former and present team mates to his fans, everyone poured their hearts out on Twitterto wish the legendary wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

News18.com

Updated:July 7, 2019, 10:46 AM IST
#HappyBirthdayDhoni Takes Over Twitter as Fans, Cricketers Wish Mahi on His Special Day
Dhoni celebrated his 38th birthday with family and teammates.
Cricket fraternity and fans showered their love and praises on Team India wicket keeper and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, as he celebrates his 38th birthday on Sunday, 7 July.

From BCCI itself to his former and present team mates to his fans, everyone poured their hearts out on Twitterto wish the legendary wicket-keeper batsman.

The Internet is rife with speculations that the legend's time has indeed come and that Dhoni specifically dropped subtle hints in games against England and Bangladesh by thanking his bat sponsors. He was seen batting with an SG logo bat initially and switched to a BAS willow during the end of his innings. The weight of the bat did not weigh in on those discussions.

However, it was the governing body of cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC), that oiled Dhoni's retirement fire by throwing an ultimate scare in a form of tribute video on Saturday, hours ahead of India's final group stage game against Sri Lanka.

