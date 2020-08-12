BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' Trailer Gets Brutally Trolled With Memes amid Nepotism Backlash

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

The film marks the directorial return on Mahesh Bhatt, who has been in the eye of a storm following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 12, 2020, 3:00 PM IST
Share this:

Amid the raging debate around nepotism, the official trailer Sadak 2 featuring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt dropped on Wednesday and needless to say, it was heavily trolled on social media.

The film marks the directorial return on Mahesh Bhatt, who has been in the social media storm following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Dropped only a few hours ago on the video-sharing platform, the trailer has already been downvoted over 400K times as the comments section flooded with comments from raging fans, expressing their displeasure over the 'star kids'.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh's ‘Fans’ Want to Make 'Sadak 2' Trailer Most Disliked YouTube Video Because of ‘Nepo Kids’

However, netizens also took to Twitter to trend #BoycottSadak2 and amplify their cries over 'nepo kids' through a series of memes.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt has announced a short break from her movie career after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death has kicked off nepotism debate and talks of favouritism in Bollywood like never before.

On Monday, the hashtag #UninstallHotstar trended on Twitter as many netizens urged people to boycott the Bhatt family's project.

Next Story
Loading