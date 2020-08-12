Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' Trailer Gets Brutally Trolled With Memes amid Nepotism Backlash

Amid the raging debate around nepotism, the official trailer Sadak 2 featuring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt dropped on Wednesday and needless to say, it was heavily trolled on social media.

The film marks the directorial return on Mahesh Bhatt, who has been in the social media storm following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Dropped only a few hours ago on the video-sharing platform, the trailer has already been downvoted over 400K times as the comments section flooded with comments from raging fans, expressing their displeasure over the 'star kids'.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh's ‘Fans’ Want to Make 'Sadak 2' Trailer Most Disliked YouTube Video Because of ‘Nepo Kids’

However, netizens also took to Twitter to trend #BoycottSadak2 and amplify their cries over 'nepo kids' through a series of memes.

Me waiting for #Sadak2 trailer so I can report n dislike it..#UninstallHotstar pic.twitter.com/5zjS1biohr — Shivanshu Mishra (@shivanshuBTC17) August 10, 2020

#UninstallHotstar for releasing sadak 2 amid the ongoing case on bollywood mafia .Le Hotstar : pic.twitter.com/AwptPPJAjk — Sachin (@Sarcasmbro10) August 10, 2020

Sadak2 trailer getting negative reviews and many dislike .Bollywood critics to Public : pic.twitter.com/st2jbv4y92 — Sachin (@Sarcasmbro10) August 12, 2020

#UninstallHotstar is trending because of #Sadak2. But IPL starts from next month and people need Hotstar again.*Hotstar to everyone: pic.twitter.com/llwQXtzM5H — Soumya Gorai (@soumya_gorai) August 10, 2020

Me disliking both the Sadak2 trailers on Hotstar and Foxstar pic.twitter.com/mw7zAhJ7LT — Kaushal (@varishchik) August 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt has announced a short break from her movie career after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death has kicked off nepotism debate and talks of favouritism in Bollywood like never before.

On Monday, the hashtag #UninstallHotstar trended on Twitter as many netizens urged people to boycott the Bhatt family's project.