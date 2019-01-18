'Mahi Maar Raha Hai': Twitter Hails Dhoni as India Register Historic ODI Series Win in Australia

What a run-chase. The Dhoni-Jadhav duo take #TeamIndia to a thumping 7-wicket victory. India take the series 2-1 🇮🇳🇮🇳 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/vb4fZ0xwR9 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2019

MS Dhoni's average in a successful ODI chase: 103.07 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) January 18, 2019

Person waking up from coma after 10 years watching Dhoni bat till the end of the match. #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/NrXslUTaEJ — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) January 18, 2019

*Dhoni scores well*



*Dinesh Karthik performs well*



Meanwhile, Parthiv Patel at home : pic.twitter.com/x2YK54Wkp2 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 18, 2019

MS Dhoni answers his naysayers in style by scoring his 3rd consecutive half century this year!💙🇮🇳#AUSvIND #MSDhoni #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/XL2bFAHWdg — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) January 18, 2019

Moral of the story for both teams: If you drop Dhoni, you end up on the losing side. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 18, 2019

Now that is the performance of a champion. MS Dhoni is man of the series. Brilliant. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 18, 2019

There are no Dhoni haters on this planet, there are just Dhoni fans and Dhoni well wishers. https://t.co/re4nPaAnwu — Rofl گوبھی چور (@RoflGandhi_) January 18, 2019

"Okay, so who needs to retire?": Dhoni pic.twitter.com/L9XoVKTqhc — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 18, 2019

Underneath that emotionless expression, MSD is having the last laugh #Dhoni — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) January 18, 2019

Again THALA Dhoni to Haters 😎 pic.twitter.com/hggvd8MqHo — × Kettavan Memes × (@kettavan_Memes) January 18, 2019

Super Game of 🏏 well done boys @BCCI more than the series result I think big big plus for India it’s good to see @msdhoni s form going forward which is going to be very crucial.. sabash @JadhavKedar mza aa gya 🔥 2-1 💪 great way to finish the tour — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 18, 2019

One of those rare occasions when Dhoni plays well but the team in yellow jersey loses the match.#AusvsIndia — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) January 18, 2019

Dhoni fans and dhoni haters right now pic.twitter.com/bbMGWXXXCd — babu bisleri (@PUNchayatiii) January 18, 2019

BCCI chief selector to Rishabh Pant after watching Dhoni's innings. #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/gyUFYsAAqs — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 18, 2019

I guess, with all the yellow jerseys around, Dhoni & Jadhav felt it was just a simple CSK nets session. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 18, 2019

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni added another feather to his cap, this time lifting the man of the series award after scoring his third consecutive half-century at the three match Gillette ODI series on Friday.Dhoni's unbeaten 87* along with Kedar Jadhav's 61* propelled India to a comfortable run chase after Australia were bundled out for a modest score of 230 as Yuzvendra Chahal bagged 6 in his 10 overs for 42 runs. In doing so, India also registered its maiden ODI bilateral series win (2-1) in Australia, winning the final ODI at MCG by 7 wickets."It was a slow wicket, so it was a bit difficult. We had to take it to the end as their main bowlers were finishing the quota of overs. That was the plan, well supported by Kedar as he played a lot of unorthodox ball. Important to interchange positions and ensure team strength remains the same, happy to bat wherever the team needs me," Dhoni said at the post-match ceremony.With yet another successful run chase in the ODIs to his name, Dhoni averages a remarkable 103.07 in 73 innings and 2783 runs.Seeing Mahi do it again for the Men in Blue, netizens were in all awe.