'Mahi Maar Raha Hai': Twitter Hails Dhoni as India Register Historic ODI Series Win in Australia

Dhoni's unbeaten 87* along with Kedar Jadhav's 61* propelled India to a comfortable run chase after Australia were bundled out for 230.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 18, 2019, 5:17 PM IST
Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni added another feather to his cap, this time lifting the man of the series award after scoring his third consecutive half-century at the three match Gillette ODI series on Friday.

Dhoni's unbeaten 87* along with Kedar Jadhav's 61* propelled India to a comfortable run chase after Australia were bundled out for a modest score of 230 as Yuzvendra Chahal bagged 6 in his 10 overs for 42 runs. In doing so, India also registered its maiden ODI bilateral series win (2-1) in Australia, winning the final ODI at MCG by 7 wickets.

"It was a slow wicket, so it was a bit difficult. We had to take it to the end as their main bowlers were finishing the quota of overs. That was the plan, well supported by Kedar as he played a lot of unorthodox ball. Important to interchange positions and ensure team strength remains the same, happy to bat wherever the team needs me," Dhoni said at the post-match ceremony.

With yet another successful run chase in the ODIs to his name, Dhoni averages a remarkable 103.07 in 73 innings and 2783 runs.

Seeing Mahi do it again for the Men in Blue, netizens were in all awe.



























































