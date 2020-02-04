Take the pledge to vote

Mahim Dargah Becomes 'First' Indian Place of Worship to Install Preamble Inside Premises

On 607th Urs celebrations of saint Shah Makhdoom Fakih Ali, a copy of the Preamble was unveiled within the premises of of the Mahim and Haji Ali Dargah.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2020, 6:25 PM IST
Mahim Dargah Becomes 'First' Indian Place of Worship to Install Preamble Inside Premises
The Preamble was read on the 607th Urs or death anniversary celebrations of Shah Mahkdoom Fakih Ali Mahimi | Image credit: WikiCommons

A dargah in Mumbai's Mahim likely became the first place of worship in India this Saturday to display the Preamble to the Constitution within its premises.

On the occasion of the 607th Urs or death anniversary celebrations of saint Shah Makhdoom Fakih Ali, a copy of the Preamble was unveiled within the premises of of the Mahim and Haji Ali Dargah. The shrine thus became the first place of worship across religions in India to install a preamble within its premises.

The dargah also became the first to hoist a tricolor within its premises.

The ceremony was attended by a group of a few hundred scholars, secular academics, educationists and lawyers as well as police officers among other professionals, Indian Express reported. The attendees saluted the Preamble while it was unveiled and sang the national anthem.

According to the dargah's managing trustee Suhail Khandwani, the move was meant to promote solidarity for communal harmony and peace in society.

The Preamble to the Constitution of India which declares the country as a secular, democratic republic among other things has been widely cited by activists and anti-government protesters across the country following the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 in December.

Recently, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan also made the reading of the Preamble mandatory in schools in the state.

