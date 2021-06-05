Mahindra Tractor Makes Cameo in Oscar-winning Korean Movie, Anand Mahindra Responds

Netizens had a tiring day on the field after news about Indian automotive brand Mahindra & Mahindra’s tractor making an appearance in an Oscar-winning movie went viral. The news was shared by the Joint Secretary of Europe-West, Ministry of External Affairs, Sandeep Chakravorty. He acknowledged the presence of Indian brands on a global platform and took to Twitter to share a still from the Korean film Minari, which featured a Mahindra tractor.

Along with the picture, Chakravorty started the caption with the hashtag #UngoogleableQuiz. He further wrote that it gladdens his heart to witness Indian brands making their presence on the world stage. Confirming that the image was a real frame from an Oscar-winning international film, the Secretary of Europe-West asked people to guess the name of the movie.

#UngoogleableQuiz - it gladdens our hearts to see Indian brands making their presence felt on the world stage. This is a real frame of a @Mahindratractor from a recent Oscar winning international film. The name of the film is?@Brands_India pic.twitter.com/OqG7XIFl4k— Sandeep Chakravorty (@sandiplomat) June 2, 2021

Several users on the microblogging site were able to identify the movie to be the Korean film Minari. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the film starred Steven Yeun and Youn Yuh-Jung in lead roles. Minari went on to bag 6 Oscar nominations, which included one of being the best picture. For his role in the film, Yuh-Jung Youn became the first Korean actor to win the Academy Award.

Television producer-director Siddhartha Basu also shared the image from the Oscar-winning movie and tagged Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra. Highlighting the fact that Mahindra is the world’s largest selling tractor brand by volume, he asked Mahindra group chairman whether it was a happy happenstance or a deliberate placement.

Well, Mahindra is the world's largest selling tractor brand by volume, though have no idea if this presence in Minari was just happy happenstance or by deliberate placement @anandmahindra ? https://t.co/wcNPKT3eC9— Siddhartha Basu (@babubasu) June 2, 2021

Replying to the question put up by Television producer-director Basu, Mahindra replied that he himself learned about the tractor’s presence in the film through a board member. In the Tweet, he wrote that he likes the phrase ‘happy happenstance.’ He further informed that the company did expos tractors to the U.S in the 80s but they were early models. Addressing the ‘deliberate placement’ remark, he said that if Mahindra group would have placed the product, then they would have been more accurate.

I like the phrase ‘happy happenstance’ @babubasu ! I found out about it when a board member who lives in the US messaged me ecstatically. We did export tractors to the U.S in the 80’s but earlier models than this. If we had placed the product we would have been more accurate! https://t.co/xAg4EDoen0— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 3, 2021

Netizens did not waste time to put forward how elated they felt after coming across the news.

One of the users even shared a still from the famous game PUB-G, which also featured a Mahindra tractor, and wrote that he had already found the tractor in PUB-G.

We already found mahindra tractor in Pubg.. pic.twitter.com/4xhYn4vcDh— Karan (@KaranrajTomar) June 3, 2021

Here are some reactions -

Well @babubasu if you Google on some of best tractors in the world you would get your answer, actually no 1 tractor 😉— Ricky (@Ricky80348902) June 3, 2021

THE KIND KING OF VEHICLE INDUSTRY THANKS @anandmahindra JI FOR KEEPING UP TO YOUR DEEDS— Mathew Varghese (@MathewCongress) June 3, 2021

“Feels elated to see the iconic brand Mahindra packing a punch on the global landscape. Makes it the best of the best for a reason!" quipped another user.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here